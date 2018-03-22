What: Washington State (4-12, 0-3) at Arizona (11-9, 0-3)

Where: Hi Corbett Field (9,500), Tucson, Ariz.

When: Friday, 6 p.m.; Saturday, 6 p.m.; Sunday 1 p.m. (All Times Pacific)

TV/Radio: No TV; Washington State IMG Radio Network (Matt Chazanow)

PITCHING MATCHUPS:

Friday (Game 1): LHP A.J. Block (WSU) vs. RHP Cody Deason (ARI)

Saturday (Game 2): LHP Scott Sunitsch (WSU) vs. LHP Avery Weems (ARI)

Sunday (Game 3): LHP Cody Anderson (WSU) vs. RHP Michael Flynn (ARI)

Look to snap a five-game losing streak, and record its first Pac-12 win of the season, Washington State heads to Arizona this weekend for a three-game conference series that concludes a seven-game road stretch.

The Cougars are coming off a frustrating series at UCLA last weekend in which they lead entering the eighth inning of the final two games but the Bruins rallied in both games to sweep all three games from the Cougars. WSU's Justin Harrer homered in all three contests while Blake Clanton collected two hits in all three games.

While the losses were difficult to swallow, Cougars coach Marty Lees found some encouragement from how WSU played in Los Angeles. They did not have a midweek game.

“We were in every game and I thought we outplayed UCLA as a whole in all facets,” Lees said Wednesday during his weekly press conference. “But we needed to make a pitch here or there (and didn’t do it) and we left a lot of runs at third base that must score. As a team, we must do a better job with runners on base and less than two outs. We should have won the series. We have to get to the mentality where we’re taking the game rather than leaving it up to the other side to decide if we win or not.”

Washington State enters the second weekend of Pac-12 Conference play with a 4-12 overall mark. Offensively the Cougars are led by Harrer who owns 17 hits, three home runs and is coming off a weekend that saw him hit three home runs. Outfielder Blake Clanton recorded two hits in all three games at UCLA and homered Saturday against the Bruins. He enters the weekend sharing the team-high honors with Harrer in home runs (3) and RBI (8).

Like WSU, Arizona was swept on the road last weekend, dropping all three games at Washington. The Wildcats enter the weekend with an 11-9 overall record after beating New Mexico State 14-0 Tuesday. The Wildcats return 20 players from last year's club that went 38-21 overall and went 1-2 in an NCAA Regional. Head coach Jay Johnson is in his third season at Arizona.

Pitching has been Arizona’s strength so far in 2018. Going into Tuesday’s game against New Mexico State, Arizona ranked 10th nationally in ERA with a 2.42 mark. That is the fourth-best mark out of Power 5 schools and was the second-best mark in the Pac-12 behind Stanford. Arizona allowed 56 runs through the first 19 games, the program's lowest total since 1974.

“They have a very good pitching staff,” Lees said. “They pitch a lot of guys too. We’re going to have our hands full. Arizona has always played well at home. They know who they are. They play to their field and they play with energy. After getting swept by Washington, I’m sure they’ll be hungry. Offensively, they have a lot of speed and play fast. You have to prepare for a lot of things.”

SERIES HISTORY: Arizona leads the all-time series with Washington State, 40-25, after taking two of three games in the series played in Pullman last season. The Wildcats have claimed the last three series from WSU while the Cougars are looking for their first series win in Tucson since taking two of three in 2014. Arizona owns a 20-11 record against the Cougars in Tucson after taking the 2016 series, 2-1.

NEXT FIVE GAMES

March 23 at Arizona, 6 p.m.

March 24 at Arizona, 6 p.m.

March 25 at Arizona, 1 p.m.

March 29 ARIZONA STATE, 6 p.m. (Pac-12 Network)

March 30 ARIZONA STATE, 5 p.m. (Pac-12 Network)

(All Times Pacific)