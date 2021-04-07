WazzuWatch - BSB: Cougs head to Beehive State for four games starting Wed.

Washington State (13-10, 2-7 Pac-12) opens a four-game road trip to the state of Utah with a Wednesday night nonconference matchup at Utah Valley (5-19, 3-9 WAC) in Orem.

First pitch is set for 5 p.m. (PT). WSU has not announced a starting pitcher.

WSU enters the new week with after dropping a home series to No. 24 Stanford last weekend, but ended the series Saturday with a 10-9 win in 10 innings on a bases-loaded walkoff hit-by-pitch.



The Cougars are led by preseason All-American junior first baseman Kyle Manzardo who owns a .356 batting average and is third in the Pac-12 with seven home runs and tied for third with 27 RBI.



Head coach Brian Green is in his second season at WSU and owns a 180-139 career record (7 years) including a 22-17 mark at WSU.

ABOUT UTAH VALLEY: Utah Valley enters the week with a 5-19 overall record including a 3-9 WAC Conference record after dropping three of four to Grand Canyon last weekend.



Washington State leads the all-time series with Utah Valley 15-7, but UVU claimed the last meeting, a 20-13 slugfest back in 2019 in Orem. This will be just the second meeting between the two teams in Orem. The Cougars last win in the series came in a 2017 four-game sweep played in Pullman.