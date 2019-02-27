WHAT: Washington State (2-6) at Nevada (6-1)

WHERE: Don Weir Field at Peccole Park, Reno, Nev.

WHEN: Thursday at 1 p.m.; Friday at 1 p.m.; Saturday at 1 p.m. (All Times Pacific)

INTERNET: Mountain West Network (Thur. and Fri. only); Online Audio at www.NevadaWolfPack.com/audio

Freshman RHP Brandon White, one of the crown jewels of Washington State’s 2018-19 signing class, had a dream starting debut for the Cougars, taking a major step towards becoming the team’s coveted ‘Friday night starter’ when Pac-12 conference begins in two weeks.

Blanking Santa Clara over 6.1 innings with nine strikeouts and no walks in the first game of a four-game series, White was subsequently named Pac-12 Pitcher of the Week.

The Chehalis, Wash. native retired the first 15 Santa Clara batters he faced before the leadoff hitter in the sixth inning reached on a Cougar fielding error but was thrown out trying to steal second base later in the inning.

The 6-foot-8 White, who graduated from W.F. West High School, was a 14th-round pick of the Los Angeles Dodgers in the 2018 MLB Draft. He is the first Cougar freshman pitcher to earn Pac-12 weekly honors since Ryan Walker in 2015.

Mother Nature forced the series to shift to Reno. WSU and Nevada will play single games Thursday, Friday and Saturday with first pitch for each game scheduled for 1 p.m. PT.

The Cougars and Wolf Pack are in the first year of a home-and-home series with WSU previously scheduled for a return trip to Reno in 2020 but both schools agreed to switch trips. Nevada will make the trip to Pullman next season.

Coming off a road sweep of Long Beach State, Nevada brings a 6-1 record, its best start to a season since 2015, into the series. The Wolf Pack held LBSU to five runs in three games. Ryan Anderson was named Mountain West Pitcher of the Week after tossing seven hitless innings and picking up his second win of the season.

Freshman Owen Sharts has also started the season 2-0 after earning Saturday's victory, allowing just three hits in 5.2 innings pitched. Weston Hatten has proven to be one of the Pack's best offensive weapons so far, boasting the second-best batting average in the MW at .455 and a team-high 1.249 OPS.

PROJECTED LINEUP:

C – Rob Teel (Sr.)

1B – Dillon Plew (Jr.)

2B – Garrett Gouldsmith (So.)

3B – Kodie Kolden (Fr.)

SS – Andres Alvarez (Sr.)

LF – Collin Montez (So.)

CF – Danny Sinatro (Jr.)

RF – Brody Barnum (So.)

P – Brandon White (Fr.)

