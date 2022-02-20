BSB: Cougs hold off Hawaii for Game 2 win

HONOLULU (February 19, 2022) – Washington State received five impressive innings from lefthander Cole McMillan and the Cougars posted a 4-2 win over Hawaii at Les Murakami Stadium Saturday evening.

WSU received RBI hits from Justin Van De Brake, Kyle Russell, Collin Montez and Jacob McKeon in support of a pitching staff who combined to hold Hawaii to just three hits.

McMillan earned the win in his Cougar debut after working into the sixth inning and allowed just one earned run on three hits and struck out six while righthander Caden Kaelber struck out two in two scoreless frames to earn his second career save.



Leadoff hitter Kodie Kolden walked three times to extend his on-base streak to 15 games.

For the first time since the 1992-93 seasons, Washington State has started 2-0 in consecutive seasons.

KEY MOMENTS OF THE GAME

In the first inning, the Cougars jumped out to the early lead after a leadoff walk by Kodie Kolden and Van De Brake won an 11-pitch battle with an RBI-single to left field. WSU pushed the lead to 2-0 after Russell pulled an RBI-single through the left side to score Bryce Matthews from second. Hawaii answered with a run in their half of the second after a double, a groundout and a balk to make it a one-run game.

In the fifth, Hylan Hall singled up the middle for his first career hit as a Coug, later moved up to second on a passed ball and came around to score after Montez chopped an RBI-single the other way through the left side to make a 3-1 WSU lead.

In the sixth, Hawaii used a single, a passed ball and a pair of wild pitches to score a run and cut the Cougar lead to 3-2.

In the eighth, Jack Smith lined a single the other way to right field and batter later Jacob McKeon hammered a 2-2 pitch into the left-centerfield gap for an RBI-double and two-run WSU advantage.

In the ninth, Hawaii put a runner on who later moved around to third by Kaelber dug in and closed the game out with a strikeout.

INSIDE THE BOX SCORE: Kodie Kolden led off the game with a walk to extend his on-base streak to 15 games. . .Russell singled in his first at-bat, giving him four hits in his first five at-bats of 2022. . .McMillan struck out the first batter he faced in his Cougar debut. . .Hylan Hall singled up the middle in the 5th for his first career hit as a Coug.

NEXT UP: Game 3 of the series is Sunday at 3:05 p.m. PT.