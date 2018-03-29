What: Arizona State (12-12, 4-2) at Washington State (5-14, 1-5)

Where: Bailey-Brayton Field (3,500), Pullman, WA

When: Thursday, 6 p.m., Friday, 5 p.m.; Saturday, Noon (All Times Pacific)

TV/Radio: All 3 games on Pac-12 Network (Greg Heister, Donnie Marbut); Washington State IMG Radio Network (Matt Chazanow)

PITCHING MATCHUPS:

Thursday (Game 1): LHP A.J. Block (WSU) vs. Sam Romero (RHP)

Friday (Game 2): LHP Scott Sunitsch (WSU) vs. Boyd Vander Koi (RHP)

Saturday (Game 3): LHP Cody Anderson (WSU) vs. Eli Lingos (LHP)

Washington State enters the Easter weekend series against the Sun Devils with a 5-14 overall mark after dropping a 3-game series at Arizona, losing Palm Sunday’s rubber game. The Cougars are led by outfielders JJ Hancock and Justin Harrer with 17 hits a piece with Harrer and Blake Clanton sharing the lead with three home runs. Hancock went 6-for-12 (.500) last weekend with a double, triple and home run, capping the series with three hits Sunday.

Three of WSU’s five Pac-12 have been by one run, a fact that clearly frustrates coach Marty Lees and the Cougar players heading into the third weekend of conference play.

“We have been in five of our six conference games,” Lees noted. “Now we just have to punch our ticket by continuing to play high level defense. I feel very good where we are with that. We just have to keep grinding.”

Freshman infielder Jack Smith has been one of the pleasant surprises of the early going as he has hit safely in 12 of the last 14 games, and amasses an eight-game hitting streak earlier this season.

“Jack is on a good pace right now,” Lees said. “He has played very good defense, so we are excited where he is defensively. Offensively, it’s coming. He will be a good hitter someday. The difference between summer league baseball pitching and the Pac-12 is significant. But I’m happy with the progression he is showing.”

Arizona State arrives in Pullman with a 12-12 overall record, including a 4-2 mark in Pac-12 play after dropping two of three games at UCLA last weekend. The Sun Devils are led by Gage Canning’s .460 batting average, good for sixth best in the country, while freshman Spencer Torkelson has 11 home runs, tied for third-most in the country.

NEXT FIVE GAMES

March 29 ARIZONA STATE, 6 p.m. (Pac-12 Network)

March 30 ARIZONA STATE, 5 p.m. (Pac-12 Network)

March 31 ARIZONA STATE, Noon (Pac-12 Network)

April 3 GONZAGA, 5 p.m. (Pac-12 Network)

April 6 at Oregon, 6 p.m.

(All Times Pacific)

PAC-12 SCHEDULE (March 29-31)

Arizona State at Washington State

Oregon State at Utah

Washington at USC

Oregon at Stanford

UCLA at California

Nicholls State at Arizona

PAC-12 STANDINGS

Stanford 3-0

Oregon State 5-1

UCLA 5-1

Washington 4-2

Arizona State 4-2

Oregon 2-4

USC 2-4

Arizona 2-4

Utah 1-2

Washington State 1-5

California 1-5