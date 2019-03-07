Come out and enjoy @Cougbaseball first home series of the season at Bailey-Brayton Field! Friday - 1:05pm Saturday - 1:05pm Sunday - 12:05pm #GoCougs | #BTO pic.twitter.com/cfFUVQHFBH

WHAT: Cal State Northridge (7-6) at Washington State (4-7)

WHERE: Bailey-Brayton Field (3,500), Pullman, WA

WHEN: Friday at 1 p.m.; Saturday at 1 p.m.; Sunday at Noon

INTERNET: Video stream at wsucougars.com

PITCHING MATCHUPS:

Game 1: RHP Brandon White (WSU) vs. RHP Walker Armstrong (CSUN)

Game 2: LHP A.J. Block (WSU) vs. LHP Wesley Moore (CSUN)

Game 3: RHP Hayden Rosenkrantz (WSU) vs. LHP Isaiah Nunez (CSUN)

As best as Washington State coach Marty Lees can recall, this weekend’s home opening series against Cal State Northridge in Pullman marks the first time in his four seasons with the Cougars that WSU has utilized the same starting pitching trio for two consecutive weekends.

Freshman Brandon White (4.0 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 2 K at Nevada), junior southpaw A.J. Block (4.2 IP, 4 H, 0 R, 3 K at Nevada) and sophomore Hayden Rosenkrantz (5.0 IP, 5 H, 0 R, career high matching 5 K at Nevada) will all again take the mound against CSUN starting with Friday’s series opener at 1 p.m.

“This will be the first time since we’ve been here that we’re running out the same three starters (in consecutive weekends) and announced them from the get go,” Lees said earlier this week. “We’re excited about having some continuity there. And the guys at the end have been throwing well too.”

Freshmen Kodie Kolden (.227, two doubles, six RBI) and Kyle Manzardo (.244, 2 HR, team-high 13 RBI) have been solid at the plate and in the field through the first 11 games. Manzardo had 5 RBI in last weekend’s series win at Nevada.

“We could easily have had a couple of games get out of hand if Kyle wasn’t playing third base,” Lees said. “The plays he has made at third base are incredible. He will continue to get better at the plate. Kyle has been hitting in the four hole against both left and right-handed pitching and for a freshman to do that, it shows a lot to us. He has been doing exactly what we had hoped. He will hit the ball hard somewhere every time he goes to the plate. He has a very calm demeanor at the plate. He packs his bat ad helmet wherever he goes."



Even though he carries just a .220 batting average, junior first baseman Dillon Plew has reached base in all 11 games so far thanks in large part to 10 walks, which ties Andres Alvarez for the team lead. He has a 38.9 on-base percentage with just three strikeouts in 41 at-bats, and hasn’t committed an error in the field.

“He’s the perfect leadoff hitter,” Lees said. “He’s on base a lot. How he goes, we go. Dillon has become a high end first baseman after moving from third base. He’s done a great job. Garrett Gouldsmith (.244, two doubles, 1 HR) has really come on in the two hole. With Andres Alvarez at short and what he has done defensively, we have a very solid infield defensively."



Washington State didn’t commit an error in the three games at Nevada.

This weekend could mark another first for WSU – the debut of heralded freshman OF/C Koby Blunt from Clarkston, WA. Blunt, sidelined with an injury suffered in preseason camp, was the MVP of the Great Northern League in 2018. So far, 15 players, including 10 freshmen, have made their WSU debut in the first three weekends.

“Koby will get to start at least one game, maybe more,” Lees said. “We’re excited to see him play because we feel he can help us. We have a lot of freshmen making contributions. Give them a little more time and they’ll start carrying the team.”

This weekend’s three games at Bailey-Brayton Field mark the only home games for WSU between the start of the season on Feb. 15 and March 29 when Stanford comes to Pullman for the start of the Pac-12 home schedule). After Sunday afternoon’s series finale against CSUN, the Cougars hit the road for nine straight games at UNLV (March 12-13), Arizona State (March 15-17), UC Irvine (March 22-24) and Loyola Marymount (March 25).

PROJECTED GAME 1 LINEUP:

C – Rob Teel (Sr.)

1B – Dillon Plew (Jr.)

2B – Garrett Gouldsmith (So.)

3B – Kodie Kolden (Fr.)

SS – Andres Alvarez (Sr.)

LF – Collin Montez (So.)

CF – Danny Sinatro (Jr.)

RF – Brody Barnum (So.)

DH - Kyle Manzardo



P – Brandon White (Fr.)

PAC-12 BASEBALL SCHEDULE (March 7-10)

Cal State Northridge at Washington State

Oregon at Hawaii

Niagara at Utah

California at LSU

College of Charleston at Arizona

Xavier at Arizona State

Texas at Stanford

Oregon State, Washington at Seattle Baseball Showcase (w/ Minnesota, Indiana, Coastal Carolina)

USC, UCLA at Dodger Stadium Classic (w/ Michigan, Oklahoma State)

(All 3-game series unless indicated otherwise)

