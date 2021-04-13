WazzuWatch - BSB: Cougs host Gonzaga Tuesday

Washington State returns home to host a nonconference matchup against Gonzaga on Tuesday at 3:05 p.m. at Bailey-Brayton Field.

WSU enters the week with a 16-11 overall record, 4-8 in Pac-12 Conference play after beating Utah Valley, 5-3, in Orem last Wednesday night and taking a weekend series at Utah, WSU’s first conference road series win since 2017.

The Cougars are led by preseason All-American junior first baseman Kyle Manzardo who owns a .359 batting average, is tied for the Pac-12 lead with 19 extra-base hits and is third with 31 RBI.

Head coach Brian Green is in his second season at WSU and owns a 183-140 career record (7 years) including a 25-18 mark at WSU.

The Cougars resume Pac-12 this weekend hosting No. 13 Arizona for a three-game series beginning Friday.

Gonzaga enters the week with a 19-12 overall mark and 9-3 in West Coast Conference play after taking two of three from Saint Mary’s in Spokane over the weekend.



Gonzaga is 2-2 against Pac-12 teams this season, falling 20-4 to Oregon State opening weekend in Arizona, beating Washington 7-2 last month in Spokane and split a two-game series with OSU in Corvallis last week.



WSU leads the all-time series with GU 200-107-1 including an 85-33 marking in Pullman but Gonzaga posted a 15-3 win last year in Pullman in what turned out to be the final game of the season before the season was canceled.