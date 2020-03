Last Thursday's 12-run 1st inning against Niagara was the 3rd-biggest inning in Cougar Baseball history!



18 (7th) - Gonzaga - 1926

15 (1st) - CWU - 1987

12 (1st) - Niagara - 2020#GoCougs | #CougsVsEverybody pic.twitter.com/m41PJJa27a