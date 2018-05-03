Study for finals and work you must. Celebrate at baseball you can. First 575 fans you must be. Get a shirt you will. Yeesssssss. 🎟 https://t.co/140tBoSRiq #MayThe4th #GoCougs pic.twitter.com/caRnf529ZY

What: Oregon State (33-7, 12-6) at Washington State (14-23, 6-12)

Where: Bailey-Brayton Field (3,500), Pullman, WA

When: Fri 5 p.m., Sat. 5 p.m., Sun. 1 p.m.

TV/Radio: No TV; Cougars IMG Sports Network (Matt Chazanow)

PITCHING MATCHUPS:

Starting pitchers have not been announced

Five days after letting an opportunity to win two of three games from Apple Cup Series rival Washington for the third straight year slip through their fingers, Washington State returns to the Pac-12 wars this weekend when they host Oregon State, which is ranked in the top six in every major national poll.

Both teams have plenty to play for this weekend. The Cougars are trying to climb the Pac-12 ladder and nothing would serve its interests better than beating the Beavers. Oregon State, meanwhile, is engaged in a battle for one of the coveted top eight national seeds in the NCAA Tournament slated to begin in about a month. OSUI trails Stanford (14-4) and UCLA (14-4) by two games in the Pac-12 standings.

Neither team has officially announced their weekend starting pitching rotations, but senior lefty Scotty Sunitsch (5-1, 2.80 ERA in 61.0 IP) and junior RHP Parker McFadden (1-0, 1.53 ERA in 17.2 IP) are shoo-ins for WSU, while Oregon State has started the trio of Luke Heimlich (10-1, 3.05 ERA in 73.2 IP, leads nation in victories), Bryce Fehmel (5-1, 3.65 ERA in 61.2 IP) and Grant Gambrell (5-1, 3.42 ERA) the past three weekends against Arizona, Oregon and Arizona State.

McFadden’s transformation from struggling pitcher to elite hurler has been nothing short of incredible. In his last four appearances totaling 12.1 innings, including starts against Santa Clara (5.0 no-hit innings) and Washington, McFadden has allowed just two hits and one run with 13 strikeouts and four walks.

How improbable was McFadden’s turnaround? In the first 53.2 innings pitched of his career, McFadden walked 53 batters. So, control was an issue. But all that has changed drastically in the past few weeks for McFadden, honored as the Pac-12’s Pitcher of the Week after his flawless outing against Santa Clara.

“Parker stayed the course and he has really emerged,” Lees said. “The scouts were very impressed with his outing last weekend (at UW). I am so pumped for him because it helps our team. I feel good about two quality starters with Scotty and Parker right now and we’re still searching for a third one. Right now, Scotty and Parker give us a chance to win.”

Oregon State leads the Pac-12 in team batting average (.310, only conference team above .300), slugging percentage (.478) and total bases (652). They also have a league 44 sacrifice bunts, so the Beavers aren’t afraid to play ‘small ball’ when they need to. A deep pitching staff, though, led by Heimlich (90 K in 73.2 IP) has been the key driving force behind their impressive overall record (33-7).

Washington State has the third most strikeouts batting in the Pac-12 (313 in 37 games), and struckout 32 times in three game at UW, so simply making contact and forcing the Oregon State defense to make plays is the top priority for the weekend.

“We’ll continue to address better ABs and looking for pitches, so we don’t give those away,” Lees said. “Oregon State is one of the top five teams in the country. They do a lot of things very well. They have players who could be drafted in the first round. We know their hungry after how last year ended (eliminated from CWS).



"Heimlich is arguably the best pitcher in the country. It will be a challenge (facing OSU), but one we will embrace and look forward to. We have to come out and be aggressive and play good baseball. Our margin for error is very small.”

WSU-OSU SERIES HISTORY: Washington State leads the all-time series with Oregon State 230-204-2 after the Beavers swept the series in Corvallis last season. WSU owns a 129-75-2 record against OSU in Pullman after taking the 2016 series two games to one. Head coach Marty Lees spent 11 seasons as an assistant coach at Oregon State (2002-12) and Cougar associate head coach Dan Spencer also spent 11 seasons as an assistant coach with the Beavers (1997-2007). Both helped lead Oregon State to back-to-back national championships in 2006-07.

NEXT FIVE GAMES

May 4 OREGON STATE, 5 p.m.

May 5 OREGON STATE, 5 p.m.

May 6 OREGON STATE, 1 p.m.

May 11 USC, 5 p.m.

May 12 USC, 2 p.m.

(All Times Pacific)

PAC-12 SCHEDULE (May 3-6)

Oregon State at Washington State

UCLA at Arizona (Thu.-Sat.)

Stanford at Utah

California at USC

Washington at Arizona State

Oregon at UC Irvine

(All 3-game series)

PAC-12 STANDINGS (As of May 3)

UCLA 14-4

Stanford 14-4

Oregon State 12-6

Washington 11-7

California 10-11

Arizona State 10-11

Arizona 7-11

Oregon 8-13

USC 7-14

Washington State 6-12

Utah 6-12