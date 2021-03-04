WazzuWatch - BSB: Cougs host Seattle U. for three-game series

Washington State shortstop Kodie Kolden didn’t have the best of weekends at the plate in the Cougars’ season -opening series at UC Davis.

Kolden batted just .176 (3-for-17) in the four games.

This past weekend in St. George, UT, though, was an entirely different story.

The junior from Post Falls, ID destroyed Dixie State pitching, going 11-for-17 with a homer and 12 RBI in WSU’s four-game sweep of the Trailblazers, raising his average a staggering 236 points.

Why the drastic difference from the first weekend to the second?

“He made an adjustment,” WSU coach Brian Green said Wednesday. “He spread out (his stance) a little bit and he simplified his stride. He kept his head still. He got some results. He found some confidence and hasn’t looked back.”

In one stretch, Kolden reached base in 13 consecutive plate appearances.

Kolden looks to stay hot at the plate this weekend when The Cougars host Seattle University for a three-game series at Bailey-Brayton Field starting Friday at 3:05 p.m. PT. The series was originally scheduled to be played in Seattle but forecasted inclement weather this weekend on the west side forced the change in venue.

Friday, the weather should be perfect for baseball with partly cloudy skies and temperatures around 60 degrees.

“I can’t tell you how excited we are,” Green said. “It’s nice for us to be playing at home with our first two Pac-12 series on the road in Corvallis and Tempe. This will allow us to slow down a bit.”

While Kolden was thriving at Dixie State, his double play partner from the opening series was absent. Heralded freshman Kyle Russell batted .417 (5-12) against UC Davis and played stellar defense, but missed the entire Dixie State series after tweaking a hamstring.

The injury isn’t considered serious, Green said, but he held out his prized recruit (No. 1 high school prospect in the state of Washington, per Baseball America) as a matter of caution with the start of Pac-12 play looming in two weeks.

“He had a little hammie deal on a play at first base, nothing big,” Green said. “He may play this weekend or we might wait till next weekend. It’s nothing major, but we’re not going to screw with that. He’ll be fine. We’ll be careful with that given how valuable he’s going to be to the program. We’re targeting Corvallis (opening Pac-12 series at Oregon State) and making sure he’ll be good.”

While Kolden sizzled at the plate in St. George, starting pitchers Zane Mills and Brandon White were just as hot on the mound. After two weekends, WSU’s top two starting pitchers have allowed just 11 hits in 24.1 combined innings pitched with 30 strikeouts and 10 walks. They’ll start the first two games against Seattle U.

JUCO transfer RHP Will Sierra will get the ball on Sunday in the series finale. He has allowed just 6 hits with nine strikeouts in 7.1 IP so far. However, Green said three or four guys are still competing for the third starter role. Dakota Hawkins, Ethan Ross and Bryce Moyle are still in the mix, Green said.

“Will has been very good for us out of the bullpen,” Green said. “Seattle has a bunch of lefties, so we’ll keep Ethan and Bryce in the bullpen with an eye on using them twice this weekend. Right now, we are still searching for who (the third starter) will be.”