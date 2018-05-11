What: USC (21-22, 9-15) at Washington State (14-25-1, 6-14-1)

Where: Bailey-Brayton Field (3,500), Pullman, WA

When: Fri 5 p.m., Sat. 2 p.m., Sun. noon

TV/Radio: No TV; WSU Livestream; Cougars IMG Sports Network (Matt Chazanow)

PITCHING MATCHUPS:

Friday – RHP Hayden Rosenkrantz (WSU) vs. RHP Kyle Hurt (USC)

Saturday – LHP Scotty Sunitsch (WSU) vs. LHP Quentin Longrie (USC)

Sunday – RHP Parker McFadden (WSU) vs. RHP Solomon Bates (USC)

Eying its first Pac-12 series win since late March, and just the second overall this season, Washington State continues its seven-game homestand with a three-game weekend series against USC beginning Friday at 5 p.m.

The Trojans and Cougars are ninth and 10th in the Pac-12 standings, respectively, as both teams look to climb up the conference ladder in the final weeks of the regular season. WSU could leap as high as eighth in the standings if they sweep USC and Oregon loses at least two of three games to Pac-12 cellar dweller Utah.

LAST WEEKEND: Washington State dropped two of three games to No. 3 Oregon State in Pullman last weekend. OSU notched a 17-3 win Friday and a 9-1 victory Saturday. In Sunday's finale, the Cougars jumped out to a 5-0 lead in the first inning before the Beavers eventually took a 7-6 lead and WSU answered with a run in the seventh inning to tie the game. In the 10th inning, lighting in the area forced a weather delay and the game was called because OSU had to make their flight home, ending the game in a 7-7 tie.

ABOUT WASHINGTON STATE: WSU is one-half game ahead of Utah (6-15) in the Pac-12 standings heading into the weekend. Offensively, the Cougars are led by outfielder Blake Clanton's .322 batting average while Justin Harrer paces the club with 10 homers (most since Taylor Ard hit 12 in 2012) and 24 RBI. J.J. Hancock is batting .329 (23-70) against Pac-12 pitchers with two homers and nine RBI. Overall, WSU is batting .244 against Pac-12 foes. Defensively, WSU is tied for the Pac-12 lead with 37 double plays turned, 2nd in league play with 23. The Cougars lead the conference in fielding percentage (.981).

WSU-USC SERIES HISTORY: Washington State trails in the all-time series with USC as the Trojans lead 70-32. USC has won the last three series, taking two out of three in Los Angeles last season and two out of three in Pullman in 2016. WSU's last series win came in 2014 when they won two out of three in Pullman.

SENIOR HURLERS: Saturday’s scheduled starter Scotty Sunitsch (5-2, 3.26 ERA in 66.1 IP, 56 K, 23 BB) enters the weekend with 82 career appearances, third most in WSU history. Ryan Walker moved into the Top-10 earlier this season and now owns 81 appearances, 4th-most in school history. Walker notched his 11th career save in Game 1 at Washington to move into a tie for seventh in WSU history, Sunitsch sits in a tie for 10th with nine career saves. Walker has notched three wins in relief this season after recording another in the walk off win over California, clinching No. 12 of his career, fourth-most in WSU history.

NEXT FIVE GAMES

May 11 USC, 5 p.m.

May 12 USC, 2 p.m.

May 13 USC, Noon

May 15 GONZAGA, 5 p.m.

May 18 at Stanford, 6 p.m.

(All Times Pacific)

PAC-12 SCHEDULE (May 11-13)

USC at Washington State

Utah at Oregon

UCLA at Washington

Stanford at Oregon State

Arizona at California

(All 3-game series)

PAC-12 STANDINGS (As of May 11)

Stanford 17-4

Oregon State 14-6-1

UCLA 14-7

Washington 13-8

Arizona 10-11

California 11-13

Arizona State 11-13

Oregon 8-13

USC 9-15

Washington State 6-14-1

Utah 6-15