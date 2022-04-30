BSB: Cougs leave 9 stranded, drop Game 1 to USC

Washington State received seven strong innings from starting pitcher Cole McMillan but USC held off WSU’s ninth-inning rally to take the series-opener 4-1 at Bailey-Brayton Field Friday evening.

The Cougars (17-23, 7-15 Pac-12) collected 10 hits, received three hits from Jacob McKeon and two-hit games from Bryce Matthews and Jake Meyer but could not get any runs across until the ninth inning. McMillan allowed just one earned run in a career-high seven innings and struck out three.

USC (21-18, 6-13 Pac-12) added a run in the eighth and two more in the ninth before WSU loaded the bases with two outs in the bottom of the ninth. Kyle Russell worked a bases-loaded walk to bring it a run but the Trojan closer ended the game with a strikeout.

KEY MOMENTS OF THE GAME

In the third inning, USC used three straight one-out hits with an RBI-double down the right field line bringing in the first run of the game.

McMillan settled and kept USC off the scoreboard over the next five innings, setting a career-high with seven innings pitched.

WSU threatened throughout the game, leaving a man on second to end the fourth inning, left two on to end the fifth, had a runner caught stealing third in the sixth and left nine men on bases through the game.

INSIDE THE BOX SCORE: McKeon extended his hitting streak to 8 games and on-base streak to 12 games. . .Jack Smith saw his on-base streak end at 23 games

NEXT UP: The series continues Saturday at 6:05 p.m. on Pac-12 Washington.