WHAT: Stanford (15-3, 3-0) at Washington State (6-17, 0-3)

WHERE: Bailey-Brayton Field (3,500), Pullman, WA

WHEN: Friday at 5 p.m.; Saturday at 2 p.m.; Sunday at Noon

RADIO/TV: No TV; Washington State IMG Radio Network (Matt Chazanow); Video stream at wsucougars.com.

Going from the frying pan into the fire, Washington State looks to snap a nine-game losing streak this weekend when they host nationally ranked Stanford in a Pac-12 series at Bailey-Brayton Field.

This series marks just the second WSu has played at home since the 2019 season started. The Cougs have played 20 of their first 23 games on the road. Two weeks ago they were swept at Arizona State in the opening Pac-12 series.

WSU enters the weekend with a 6-17 overall mark, owning series wins over at Nevada and Cal State Northridge. Outfielder Collin Montez leads the way with a .318 batting average to go along with eight doubles, tied for the third-most in the Pac-12 while junior reliever Davis Baillie owns a win and two saves in his 13 appearances, tied for third in the Pac-12 Conference.

Defending Pac-12 champion Stanford is ranked as high as No. 2 in the major national polls. They are No. 3 behind UCLA and Mississippi State in the USA Today Coaches, Baseball America and D1baseball.com polls. The Cardinal are one of four Pac-12 schools ranked in the consensus Top 10, joining UCLA, Oregon State and Arizona State.

Pitching has traditionally been the strength of Stanford and this season is no different. The Cardinal have the lowest team ERA in the nation at 2.43. Last weekend, Stanford swept Utah in Palo Alto to open Pac-12 play, allowing just 13 runs in the three games.

Stanford has issued 59 walks, the second-fewest in the Pac-12, and allowed the fewest hits (126), doubles (19), runs (52) and home runs (4) in the league. The Cardinal bullpen has been outstanding so far in 2019, entering the week with a 1.87 ERA and a .170 opposing batting average.

Washington State will stay with the same weekend rotation they have employed since the second weekend of the campaign.

PITCHING MATCHUPS:

Game 1: RHP Brandon White (WSU) vs. RHP Brendan Beck (STA)

Game 2: LHP A.J. Block (WSU) vs. LHP Jacob Palisch (STA)

Game 3: RHP Hayden Rosenkrantz (WSU) vs. LHP Erik Miller (STA)

PROJECTED LINEUP:

C – Rob Teel (Sr.) or Anthony Notaro (Fr.)

1B – Dillon Plew (Jr.)

2B – Garrett Gouldsmith (So.)

3B – Kodie Kolden (Fr.)

SS – Andres Alvarez (Sr.)

LF – Collin Montez (So.)

CF – Danny Sinatro (Jr.)

RF – Brody Barnum (So.) or Koby Blunt (Fr.)

DH – Kyle Manzardo (Fr.)

P – Brandon White (Fr.)

NEXT FIVE GAMES

March 29 STANFORD, 5 p.m.

March 30 STANFORD, 2 p.m.

March 31 STANFORD, Noon

April 2 GONZAGA, 5 p.m.

April 5 at California, 7 p.m. (Pac-12 Network)

(All Times Pacific)

PAC-12 BASEBALL SCHEDULE (March 29-31)

Stanford at Washington State

Oregon at Utah

Arizona at Arizona State

Oregon State at Washington

UCLA at USC

(All 3-game series)