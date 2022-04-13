BSB: Cougs look to sustain momentum against Cal

Fresh off a surprising series win at nationally ranked Arizona, Washington State opens a Pac-12 conference series against California beginning Thursday at Bailey-Brayton Field. Thursday is set for 3:05 p.m., Friday is scheduled for 2:05 p.m. and Saturday 1:05 p.m.

Washington State enters the week with a 12-19 overall record and 4-11 in Pac-12 Conference play after taking two of three games at No. 9 Arizona last weekend. Jack Smith enters the week leading the club in hitting (.333), hits (35), doubles (8) and RBI (21) while Bryce Matthews paces the club with nine extra-base hits (6 2B, 3 HR).

California enters the week with a 16-16 overall record including a 7-8 mark in Pac-12 play after taking two of three from Washington in Berkeley last weekend. Cal leads the all-time series against WSU 59-42-1 but the Cougars claimed two of three in Berkeley last season for their first series win at Cal since 2015.



The Golden Bears are 18-16 all-time in Pullman and have won the last two series at Bailey-Brayton Field after taking two games in 2018.