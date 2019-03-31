Despite jumping out front early, Washington State could not hold on for the upset of No. 2 Stanford as the Cardinal rallied with three late runs to steal an 8-5 win Saturday afternoon at Bailey-Brayton Field.

The Cougars (6-19, 0-5) swarmed the Cardinal (17-3, 5-0) in the first three innings of play, scoring five quick runs to take the early lead against Stanford. A day after struggling to get the timely hitting needed to score runs against the Cardinal's top-ranked pitching, the Cougars wasted no time putting their first run on the board as WSU struck for a run in the bottom of the first when senior Rob Teel laced a double to right-center, scoring Danny Sinatro all the way from first.



Sinatro has reached two batters earlier when the junior worked a one-out walk to get things started for the Cougars. After giving up a two-run home run in the top of the second, the Cougars responded once again, tying the game with a single run in the bottom half of the inning.



This time, WSU manufactured its run using small ball to get it done. With runners on the corners the Cougs went into their bag of tricks as freshman Kodie Kolden dropped down a perfect safety squeeze to the left side to score Jack Smith who had reach on a walk to begin the inning. Kolden's bunt was so well placed the young third baseman earned the bunt single without a throw.



Even at two, the Cougars would put their first crooked number on the scoreboard in the bottom of the third, going station to station to the tune of three runs. In the inning WSU would pick up a pair of infield hits, the second of which drove in the first run of the inning as Collin Montez legged out a chopper to second to pick up the RBI.



Two batters later Garrett Gouldsmith flared a shot just over the infield and on to the outfield grass to score the second run of the inning while Koby Blunt lined a shot to right to drive home the third run of the game.



While the Cougs were able to score three runs in the inning the Cardinal were able to limit the damage as Alex Williams pitched Stanford out of the the bases loaded jam with a pair of strike outs, a move that would prove to be a major difference in the game late.

With a three run lead, junior A.J. Block appeared to be in control of the game for the Cougars as the lefty ran through the Cardinal lineup for five solid innings. After holding the Cardinal at bay, Block would run into trouble in the sixth as Stanford loaded the bases with one out against the third-year hurler.



After giving up a run on a sacrifice fly Block would give way to Davis Baillie with runners on second and third. Baillie would nearly get out of the inning unscathed but a two-strike shot to the 5-6 hole was just enough to cause problems as Andres Alvarez came up firing but could not get Tim Tawa at first.



Both runs would score on the play as the throw got just far enough away to allow the runner at second to score. With the game tied, the Cougars would get some retribution in the inning when Montez cut down the go ahead run at the plate moments later to keep WSU in the game.



Despite the early success, the Cougars could not find the same magic against Williams (2-0) the rest of the way as the Cardinal freshmen held WSU in check for 4.2 innings en route to the win. Williams would earn the victory out of the pen thanks to three late runs from the Cardinal offense as Stanford scored a pair of runs in the eighth and an insurance run in the ninth to come away with the series clinching victory.



Jack Little closed out the win for Stanford with his fifth save of the year, facing the final six batters for the Cardinal



INSIDE THE BOX SCORE: Andres Alvarez went 1-for-4 in the game and has gone 4-for-8 in the series with one run and one RBI. . .A.J. Block picked up the no-decision after going 5.2 IP while striking out six and giving up six hits and five runs, four earned. . .Cougar pitchers struck out eight in the game and have run their weekend total to 21 strike outs in two contests. . . Kolby Blunt was the lone Cougar to record multiple hits in the contest going 2-for-4 with one RBI.



NEXT UP: The Cougars and No. 2 Cardinal close out the three-game series on Sunday, March 31 with a 12:05 first pitch scheduled at Bailey-Brayton Field.