WazzuWatch - BSB: Cougs open 3-game series at Arizona State tonight

BSB: Cougs open 3-game series at Arizona State tonight
Washington State wraps up its nine-game, 12-day road trip with a weekend series at No. 16 Arizona State in Tempe, Ariz. beginning Friday night.
WSU owns a 12-5 overall record and 1-2 in Pac-12 Conference play, matching their best start since 2010 after splitting a two-game series at UNLV.
WSU is led by senior outfielder Collin Montez’ .373 batting average, sixth among Pac-12 hitters, while preseason All-American junior first baseman Kyle Manzardo paces the club with 27 hits. Manzardo is third in the Pac-12 with six home runs and second in the league with 24 RBI.
Head coach Brian Green is in his second season at WSU and owns a 179-134 career record (7 seasons) including a 21-12 mark at WSU.
Arizona State entered the week ranked No. 16 by Collegiate Baseball with a 12-5 overall record including a 1-2 mark in Pac-12 play after dropping a series at Oregon last weekend.
Arizona State leads the all-time series 60-19 after sweeping a series in Tempe in 2019. WSU is 7-39 all-time in Tempe and has dropped the last three series at ASU. The Cougars' last win in Tempe came in 2015 and last series win came in 2013.
