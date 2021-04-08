WazzuWatch - BSB: Cougs open Beehive State road swing with win at Utah Valley

Washington State received a two-run home run from Kyle Manzardo and eight pitchers combined to hold Utah Valley to five hits in a 5-3 victory at UCCU Ballpark in Orem, UT Wednesday evening.

The Cougars improved to 14-10 overall after scoring three times in the first inning and later received a two-run home run from Manzardo in the sixth before three pitchers posted a scoreless ninth to seal up the win.



Manzardo and Collin Montez each recorded two hits while Jack Smith drove in two runs for the Cougars.

Freshman reliever Tyler Hoeft earned his first career win after 3.1 scoreless innings while redshirt junior reliever Will Sierra notched his first career save after recording the final out in the ninth with a pair of runners on. Utah Valley saw its record drop to 5-20.

KEY MOMENTS OF THE GAME

WSU jumped out to a 3-0 lead with a three-run first after Smith’s two-run single through the left side and a balk scored Montez from third.



The Wolverines answered in the second, taking advantage of a pair of two-out walks as a two-run triple off the left field wall cut the Cougar lead to 3-2.

For the second straight game, Hoeft was impressive out the bullpen, firing 3.1 scoreless innings before the Cougars added to the lead in the sixth. Jake Meyer drew a leadoff walk and two batters later Manzardo pulled an 0-2 pitch over the right field wall for a two-run shot and a 5-2 lead.

UVU made it a two-run game with a run in the eighth after a Cougar throwing error put a runner on second and the Wolverines followed with an RBI-single to right field. WSU reliever Connor Barison struck out two in the inning and worked around the defensive miscue to keep the Cougar lead at 5-3.

In the ninth, the bullpen retired the first two hitters before allowing a pair of two-out walks but Sierra entered the game and sealed the win with a foul out to shortstop Kodie Kolden down the left field line.

INSIDE THE BOX SCORE: Freshman pitcher Duke Brotherton recorded his 1st career start. . .Kyle Russell started at 2nd base after missing the last 19 games with a hamstring injury. . .Jacob McKeon walked in the 1st inning to extend his on-base streak to 12 games. . .Ethan Ross struck out all 3 batters he faced while working a perfect 6th inning. . .Caden Kaelber struck out the side in the 7th inning

NEXT UP: The Cougars will remain in Utah for a three-game series in Salt Lake City against the Pac-12 rival Utes.