WazzuWatch - BSB: Cougs open season with impressive win over UC Davis

Washington State opened the 2021 season with an impressive 11-1 victory over UC Davis Friday afternoon.

Five Cougars collected multiple hits led by junior shortstop Kodie Kolden , who recorded three hits including a triple, stole a base and scored twice, while junior first baseman Kyle Manzardo provided the big blow with a go-ahead three-run home run in the fifth.



The Preseason All-American finished with four RBI and extended his hitting streak to 18 games, dating back to the 2019 season, tied for the fourth-longest in program history.

On the mound, junior starter Zane Mills was solid in his opening day start, working into the seventh inning for his fourth straight start dating back to last season. The righthander struck out three and allowed just one unearned run on five hits.

Graduate transfer Tristan Peterson recorded two hits, including a double and scored twice and catcher Jake Meyer had two hits and drove in three. Centerfielder Brady Hill had two hits and scored twice and freshman second baseman Kyle Russell tallied two hits, doubled, drove in two and scored in his collegiate debut.

UC Davis struck first in the opening frame, taking a 1-0 lead after scoring on a passed ball but the Cougars answered with a run in the third as Hill doubled and later scored on a Russell RBI groundout to even things up.

In the fifth, Russell started the inning with a double to right centerfield and Kolden put down a bunt single before Manzardo pulled a 2-2 pitch over the right field wall for a three-run shot and a 4-1 lead.



Mills made the lead stand, retiring seven straight at one point and worked out of a jam in the sixth to strand a pair of runners before exiting with a one out and two runners on in the seventh.



With runners on first and second and one out, senior lefthander Michael Newstrom came and struck out the only batter he faced before junior righthander Connor Barison ended the threat with a flyout.

The Cougar bats added a run on a Manzardo sacrifice fly in the seventh, Meyer singled in a run in the eighth and then WSU erupted for five runs on four hits in the ninth.

INSIDE THE BOX SCORE: Dating back to the final game of 2019, Manzardo has hit safely in 18 straight games. . .Manzardo hit his 6th career home run. . .WSU recorded opening day wins in back-to-back years for the 1st time since 2010-11. . .WSU recorded opening day wins on the road in back-to-back years for the 1st time since 2005-06.

NEXT UP: The Cougars will play a doubleheader against UC Davis Saturday beginning at 11:30 a.m. Game one is scheduled for seven innings while game two will be nine.