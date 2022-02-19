BSB: Cougs open season with one-run win at Hawaii

HONOLULU (February 18, 2022) – Jake Meyer hit a go-ahead solo home run in the eighth inning and Washington State beat Hawaii 5-4 in the season-opener at Les Murakami Stadium Friday evening.

The Cougars received a three-hit game from Kyle Russell, a two-run homer from Bryce Matthews and the bullpen allowed just one run over the final 7.1 innings to give WSU their third straight season-opening win for the first time since 2004-06.



Collin Montez reached base four times while righthander Tyler Hoeft earned the win with three scoreless innings of relief. Righthander Connor Barison closed it out with a scoreless ninth to earn the save.

Hawaii jumped out to a 3-0 lead with a run in the first and two runs in the second but surrendered the lead despite being walked 11 times.

KEY MOMENTS OF THE GAME: In the first inning, Collin Montez worked a walk and stole second but was stranded to end the frame. Hawaii followed with a run in their half of the inning after taking advantage of four walks and an error . . . Hawaii added two more runs in the second inning after three hits and a pair of walks for a 3-0 lead. . .In the fourth, Montez lined a single to center and later scored on Justin Van De Brake’s RBI-double to right-centerfield. Matthews followed with a two-run shot over the wall in right-centerfield for his first career homer, tying the game at three. Hawaii answered with a one-out double down the right field line to regain a 4-3 lead. . .In the sixth, Jacob McKeon got things going with a single to left field and Jake Meyer followed with an opposite-field double down the right field line to put runners on second and third. Russell dug in and punched an 0-2 pitch the other way into right field to score McKeon as the tying run. The Cougars later loaded the bases but Hawaii ended the threat with a strikeout and a deep flyout to right field. . .In the eighth, Meyer came up big for the Cougs, driving a 3-1 pitch the other way over the right field wall for a solo homer and 5-4 lead. In the bottom of the inning, Hawaii put a runner on second with one out but Cougar reliever Cam Liss picked him off and retired the next batter to preserve the one-run lead. . .In the ninth, Barison allowed runners on first and second with two outs but closed things out with a groundout to first base for the final out.

INSIDE THE BOX SCORE: Montez walked and stole second in the 1st inning, his 12th career stolen base and 1st since 2020. . .Russell matched a career high with 3 hits, his fourth-career 3-hit game and sixth career multiple-hit game in 21 career games played

NEXT UP: Game 2 of the series is Saturday at 8:35 p.m. (PT).