BSB: Cougs open weekend home series against Utah Valley today

After winning eight of its last 13 Pac-12 games, Washington State steps away from conference play this weekend to host Utah Valley for a 3-game series at Bailey-Brayton Field beginning Friday at 6:05 p.m.

Washington State enters the weekend with a 19-23 overall record and 9-15 in Pac-12 Conference play after taking two of three from USC in Pullman last weekend and a 6-5 win over No. 11 Gonzaga last Tuesday in Pullman.

Jack Smith enters the weekend leading the team in hitting (.342), doubles (12) and RBI (27). He also has a team high 15 multiple hit games. Jacob McKeon leads the team with 15 extra-base hits.

Utah Valley enters the weekend with a 16-28 overall record and 9-15 in WAC play. WSU leads the all-time series 16-7 after taking the lone meeting last season, 6-3 in Orem while UVU won the previous meeting, 20-13 back in 2019 in Orem. The last series between the two came in 2017, a 4-0 sweep by the Cougars in Pullman.