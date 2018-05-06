Washington State closed its weekend series against third-ranked Oregon State with a 7-7 tie after lightning forced the ending of Sunday's finale. Lightning forced the stoppage in addition to travel requirements for Oregon State. It was Washington State's first tie game since tying New Mexico 8-8 in a 1992 meeting at the Pepsi Johnny Quick Classic in Fresno, Calif. It is also WSU's first tie in a conference contest since 1936.



The Cougars (14-25-1, 6-14-1 Pac-12) erupted with a five-run first inning and tied the game with a Justin Harrer RBI-single in the seventh inning. Harrer and Andres Alvarez each recorded two hits, Blake Clanton hit his sixth homer of the season and Danny Sinatro had a two-run single. Oregon State (35-7-1, 14-6-1 Pac-12) came back from the five-run deficit to take a lead after a five-run seventh inning.



In the first inning, the Cougars used five hits and two Oregon State errors to push five runs across. Blake Clanton brought a run home with a sacrifice fly to centerfield and Danny Sinatro drove in two runs with a two-out bases-loaded single into right field. Two more Cougar runs scored on a pair of Oregon State throwing errors for a 5-0 WSU lead.



In the fourth, Oregon State used a walk and bloop double down the left field line to put a run on the board. The Beavers added another run in the sixth on a solo homer, cutting the Cougar lead to 5-2. Cougar reliever A.J. Block took over with runners on second and third and one out in the fourth and struck out the next two hitters to preserve the lead.



Senior reliever Ryan Walker took over with two runners on and one out in the sixth and induced an inning-ending 6-4-3 double play.



In the bottom of the sixth, Clanton lead off the inning by hammering a 2-2 pitch high over the right field walk for a solo homer and a 6-2 WSU lead. But in the seventh, Oregon State scored five runs on six singles to take a 7-6 lead. With the bases loaded and one out, the Cougars nearly ended the inning with a double play but the throw to first was late and OSU tied the game at six on the play. The next hitter singled to left for the one-run lead.



In the bottom of the seventh, Dillon Plew drew a one-out walk and Alvarez followed with a single to right field to put runners on the corners for Justin Harrer who line a 2-2 pitch back up the middle to score Plew and tie the game at 7-7.



In the ninth, Plew led off the inning with walk, was bunted to second by Alvarez and Justin Harrer was intentionally walked. With runners on first and second, Clanton drove one to the warning track in right but the ball was caught for the second out.



COMING UP: The Cougars will host USC for a three-game series next weekend beginning Friday at 5 p.m.