Washington State used a couple big innings and some timely pitching to post a 12-10 nonconference win over Gonzaga in front of 1,003 fans at Bailey-Brayton Field Tuesday evening.



The Cougars built an 8-1 lead in the fourth and held off a couple late inning rallies before Michael Newstrom closed things out in the ninth to earn his first career save.



WSU received three-hit games from Kodie Kolden and Andres Alvarez, who both also homered while Kolden tallied five RBI and catcher Rob Teel drove in three. Freshman Tyson Guerrero earned the win after working 3.2 innings with a pair of strikeouts.



In the first, Kolden led off the game with a bunt single to third base and one batter later Alvarez hammered a 1-0 pitch deep over the wall in left for a no-doubter, a two-run shot for a 2-0 lead.



In the second, Jack Smith and Jared Thurber were each hit by a pitch and Kolden followed with a two-out three-run blast to left field to make it 5-0.



Guerrero worked into the fourth before exiting with two outs and a Gonzaga run across. Reliever Zane Mills took over and ended the inning with a fielder's choice groundout, preserving a 5-1 lead.



In the bottom of the fourth, the Cougars added three more runs with a two-out single from Alvarez followed by a two-run double off the left-centerfield wall by Rob Teel for an 8-1 advantage.



In the sixth, WSU saw Danny Sinatro work a leadoff walk, steal second, moved to third on a groundout and scored on Teel's RBI-groundout to second for a 9-1 lead.



In the seventh, Gonzaga loaded the bases with nobody out and pushed one run across on a single to left, another on an infield single to the pitcher and two more scored on a fielding error, cutting the lead to 9-5. Two more runs scored on groundouts and reliever Davis Baillie ended the inning with a groundout to first base, preserving a 9-7 Cougar lead.



In the bottom of the seventh, WSU used a bases loaded two-run single back up the middle by Kolden and a sacrifice fly from Sinatro to push the lead back to five, 12-7.



In the eighth, Gonzaga scored a pair of runs to cut the lead to 12-9. In the ninth, Newstrom earned the save, recording a strikeout, a foul out and a ground out to third to preserved the 12-10 win.



INSIDE THE BOX SCORE: Kodie Kolden led off the game with a bunt single, extending his hitting streak to 7 games. . .Alvarez homered in the 1st to extend his hitting streak to 7 games and on-base streak to 12. . .Reliever Brody Barnum made his season debut on the mound in the 7th inning.



NEXT UP: The Cougars head to northern California for a three-game Pac-12 Conference series with California. All three games will be televised on the Pac-12 Network.