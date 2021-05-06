 WazzuWatch - BSB: Cougs outslug Seattle U. at Bailey-Brayton
baseball

BSB: Cougs outslug Seattle U. at Bailey-Brayton

Scott Hood • WazzuWatch
Publisher
Washington State tallied 18 hits in a 16-8 victory over Seattle U at Bailey-Brayton Field Wednesday evening.

The Cougars improved to 22-17 overall after six players recorded multiple-hit games led by Kyle Manzardo who went 4-for-4 and drove in five runs while hitting his 10th home run of the season.

Manzardo also pushed his season RBI total to 51, becoming the first Cougar to drive in 50 runs since Taylor Ard in 2012.

Jake Meyer and Jacob McKeon each collected three hits while Meyer, McKeon and Gunner Gouldsmith each scored three runs. Tristan Peterson homered for the third straight game and Jack Smith also homered.

Eight Cougar pitchers combined to strikeout 13 Redhawks (13-26) in the win as Dakota Hawkins earned the victory with 2.1 scoreless innings while striking out two.

KEY MOMENTS OF THE GAME

In the opening frame, Seattle U scored four runs on four hits, two walks and one Cougar error. WSU answered with the long ball as Peterson hit a two-run homer to leftcenterfield and one batter later Smith hit a solo shot to left centerfield.

The Cougars put up another three runs in the second highlighted by a Kyle Russell two-run triple and began to pull away with five run fifth inning. Gunner Gouldsmith and Kodie Kolden each delivered RBI-singles before Manzardo pulled a 2-0 pitch over the right field wall for a three-run home run and a 16-4 lead.

Hawkins took over with two outs and two runners on in the third inning and ended the threat with a groundout to shortstop. The junior righthander worked scoreless fourth and fifth innings before giving way to the bullpen who helped seal up his fourth win of the season.

INSIDE THE BOX SCORE: Kyle Manzardo recorded his 1st 4-hit game of the season and 3rd 5-RBI game. . .Jake Meyer recorded his 4th 3-hit game in his last 11 games. . .Kodie Kolden drove in 3 runs. . .Connor Barison struck out 2 in 1.2 scoreless innings

NEXT UP: The Cougars will host No. 16 UCLA for a weekend series beginning Friday.

