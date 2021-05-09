 WazzuWatch - BSB: Cougs' pitching doesn't hold up in rubber game loss to UCLA
{{ timeAgo('2021-05-09 22:04:04 -0500') }}

BSB: Cougs' pitching doesn't hold up in rubber game loss to UCLA

Scott Hood • WazzuWatch
Washington State dropped the series rubber game with No. 16 UCLA, 16-7, at Bailey-Brayton Field Sunday afternoon.

The Cougars (23-19, 10-14 Pac-12) claimed Friday’s opener but dropped Saturday’s contest after taking a two-run lead into the ninth inning. UCLA improved to 27-15 overall and 14-10 in conference play.

WSU received a pair of hits from Jack Smith while Jacob McKeon had a two-run double, Nate Swarts drove in three runs, Tristan Peterson hit a solo homer and Kyle Manzardo singled and scored twice.

The Cougars collected 10 hits but left 10 runners on base while UCLA collected 16 hits and scored in each of the first four innings to clinch the series.

KEY MOMENTS OF THE GAME

In the first inning, UCLA used three straight two-strike hits and a Cougar error to push three runs across. WSU answered in a big way as two-run double from McKeon to right field and a two-run single back up middle by Swarts for a 4-3 Cougar advantage.

Both teams traded single runs in the second inning on a UCLA RBI-double before Peterson hit a solo homer to left-centerfield.

The Bruins answered with two runs in the third and five in the fourth inning for an 11-5 advantage.

In the fifth inning, WSU cut into the UCLA lead with a pair of runs after a Jack Smith RBI-single and a bases-loaded walk from Swarts to make it a 11-7 game. The Cougars had the bases loaded with one out but UCLA ended the threat with a strikeout and flyout.

UCLA built their lead back up to 14-7 with three-straight two-out base hits to score three in the sixth.

INSIDE THE BOX SCORE: Kyle Manzardo extended his hitting streak to 13 games, on-base streak to 21 games. . .Tristan Peterson homered for the 5th time in the last 6 games. . .Nate Swarts started in Right Field for the 1st time this season, singled and drove in 3 runs. . .Pinch-hitter Gabe Togia singled in the 9th to record his 1st career hit.

NEXT UP: The Cougars will wrap up their homestand Tuesday against Portland. First pitch is set for 1:05 p.m.

