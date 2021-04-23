 WazzuWatch - BSB: Cougs play three at Cal this weekend
{{ timeAgo('2021-04-23 11:19:36 -0500') }} baseball Edit

BSB: Cougs play three at Cal this weekend

Scott Hood • WazzuWatch
WHAT: WASHINGTON STATE (17-14, 5-10 Pac-12) at CALIFORNIA (18-17, 5-7 Pac-12)

WHERE: Berkeley, Calif. (Evans Diamond)

WHEN: April 23-25, 2021 (Friday, 7 p.m. | Saturday, 4 p.m. | Sunday, Noon)

TV: Pac-12 Networks (PLAY-BY-PLAY: Ben Ross; ANALYST: Dean Stotz)

Radio: WSUCOUGARS.COM / WSU GAMEDAY APP; Pullman - KQQQ (104.7 FM, 1150 AM); Spokane - KXLY (920 AM); Moses Lake - KBSN (1470 AM); Tri-Cities - KONA (610 AM) Saturday-Sunday ONLY; PLAY-BY-PLAY: Trevor Williams.

PROBABLE STARTING PITCHERS:

Game 1: Brandon White | Jr. | RHP | 5-2, 5.44 ERA, 41 K, 43.0 IP (WSU) vs Grant Holman | Jr. | RHP | 0-1, 3.24 ERA, 20 K, 16.2 IP (CAL)

Game 2: Zane Mills | Jr. | RHP | 3-3, 4.14 ERA, 55 K, 50.0 IP (WSU) vs. Sean Sullivan | Jr. | RHP | 2-3, 4.01 ERA, 42 K, 42.2 IP (CAL)

Game 3: TBA (WSU) vs. Paulshawn Pasqualotto | Fr. | RHP | 4-3, 4.57 ERA, 36 K, 43.1 IP (CAL)

Washington State (17-14, 5-10 Pac-12) travels to Berkeley, Calif. for a weekend series against California (18-17, 5-7 Pac-12) on the Pac-12 Networks.

WSU dropped a conference home series to No. 13 Arizona last weekend. The Cougars enter this weekend second in the league in hitting (.298) and doubles (70). and are led by preseason All-American junior first baseman Kyle Manzardo who owns a .333 batting average, ranks third in the Pac-12 with 20 extra-base hits and tied for fifth with 32 RBI.

Collin Montez paces the club with a .341 average and is second with six home runs. Head coach Brian Green is in his second season at WSU and owns a 184-143 career record (7 years) including a 26-21 mark at WSU.


NEXT FIVE GAMES

