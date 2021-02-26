WazzuWatch - BSB: Cougs rally past Dixie State in series opener

Cougs Use Late Inning Comeback to Take Series-Opener at Dixie State! RECAP | https://t.co/04Y3VRa7LK @kodiekolden 3 H, 2 RBI, Run @KyleTMazardo 3 H, 2B, Run @MichaelNewstrom 1.2 IP, 0 R, 2 K, Win @brody_barnum 0.2 IP, 0 R, 0 H, K, Save #GoCougs | #TogetherCougs pic.twitter.com/q8alqsMKr2

ST. GEORGE, Utah. – Washington State used a pair of three-run innings to post a 6-3 comeback win over Dixie State in the series-opener Thursday evening. The game was played in front of 347 fans while Dixie State was playing its first game as a Division I program.

The Cougars (4-1) received three-hit games from first baseman Kyle Manzardo and shortstop Kodie Kolden who also drove in two runs. Manzardo’s three hits extended his hitting streak to 22 games, tying Cougar legend John Olerud for the third-longest in WSU history.

WSU improved to 4-1 for the first time since 2011.

Pitching controlled the first couple innings before Dixie State pushed a run across in the third and later took advantage of two errors to build a 3-0 advantage with two runs in the fifth inning.



The Cougars received a big boost from their bullpen in the middle innings as redshirt-junior reliever Will Sierra struck out six in 3.2 innings and senior Michael Newstrom struck out two in 1.2 scoreless innings.

In the WSU seventh, Jack Smith singled and later scored on a Kolden infield-single off the third baseman and sophomore Brady Hill followed with an RBI-triple down the right field line to score Kolden. Sophomore Preston Clifford tied things up with a sacrifice fly to centerfield that brought home Hill.

In the Cougar eighth, Manzardo started the inning with a double to right-centerfield and both designated hitter Tristan Peterson and right fielder Collin Montez were each hit by a pitch to load the bases.



Manzardo came across as the go-ahead run on Smith’s RBI-groundout, Peterson scored on a wild pitch and Montez scored on a Kolden RBI-groundout for a 6-3 WSU lead.

In the ninth, with one out and two runners on, senior righthander Brody Barnum took over on the mound and sealed the game with a strikeout and groundout for his first career save.

Newstrom earned the win in relief for the Cougars.

INSIDE THE BOX SCORE: Manzardo walked in the 1st inning to extend his on-base streak to 30 games. . .Manzardo singled in the 4th inning to extend his hitting streak to 22 games dating back to 2019. . .Justin Van De Brake saw his 16-game on-base streak come to an end.

NEXT UP: The series continues Friday at 2:05 p.m. PT.