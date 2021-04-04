WazzuWatch - BSB: Cougs rally past Stanford on walk-off HBP

Washington State used a bases-load walkoff hit-by-pitch to beat No. 24 Stanford 10-9 in ten innings at Bailey-Brayton Field Saturday afternoon.

The Cougars (13-10, 2-7 Pac-12) rallied from an 8-3 deficit with a five run fifth and loaded the bases in the tenth before designated hitter Tristan Peterson was hit by a pitch on the first pitch he saw to bring home the game-winning run.



WSU posted their second win over a ranked team this season after beating No. 18 Oregon State in the Pac-12 opener a couple weeks ago and snapped a 13-game skid to the Cardinal.

Washington State received a three-hit game from first baseman Kyle Manzardo who doubled twice and drove in two while shortstop Kodie Kolden had two hits and three RBI, and Peterson recorded two hits, scored twice, drove in two and walked twice.



The Cougars received clutch performances out of the bullpen in the final three innings from freshman rightander Tyler Hoeft who struck out three in 2.1 innings and redshirt-junior reliever Will Sierra who entered the game with the bases loaded and one out in the tenth ended the Stanford threat with a pair of strikeouts.

KEY MOMENTS OF THE GAME

Stanford took advantage of a couple Cougar miscues in the early innings to build an 8-3 advantage through five innings. In the bottom of the fifth, the WSU bats came alive, evening things up with a five-run inning on a Stanford error, an RBI-single from Peterson, a two-run single from Kolden and a Manzardo bases-loaded walk.

In the sixth, Collin Montez led off the inning with a double and later scored on a Stanford passed ball for a 9-8 lead. The Cardinal evened things with a single run in the eighth.

In the ninth, Stanford used a two-out single and a two-out double to put runners on second and third but Hoeft ended the frame with a groundout.

In the tenth, Manzardo started the inning with a double to left-centerfield, Jacob McKeon was intentionally walked, Jack Smith drew a two-out walk and Peterson was hit by the first pitch he saw to bring in the winning run.

NEXT UP: The open a four-game road to Utah with a Wednesday matchup at Utah Valley.