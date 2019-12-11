The Washington State baseball team, set to begin a new era, will host eight home series during the 2020 season, first-year Head Coach Brian Green announced Wednesday.



The Cougars, who will face five 2019 NCAA Tournament teams, open the season with an 11-game road trip and will host eight series at Bailey-Brayton Field including six in April and May.

"We are excited about the 2020 schedule and can't wait to compete!" Green said. "We put together three consecutive road opportunities with great weather to begin the season with trips to Bakersfield (Calif.), Hawaii and Phoenix. We will open at home week four, which will be a common theme for the program moving forward."



The Cougars will open the Brian Green era with the first 11 games on the road beginning with a three-game series at CSU Bakersfield Feb. 14-16. The trip continues with a single-game contest at CSUN in Northridge, Calif. Feb. 17 before heading to Honolulu for a four-game series at Hawaii Feb. 20-23.



WSU will close out the road stretch hosting a three-game series against Rutgers in Phoenix, Ariz. (Feb. 28-March 1).

Washington State opens its home schedule with an eight-game homestand in early March beginning with a four-game series against Niagra (March 5-8), a March 10 matchup against Gonzaga and opens Pac-12 Conference play hosting California (March 13-15).

A pair of road series close out the month of March at UCLA (March 20-22) and Washington (March 27-29) capped by a single-game contest at Portland (March 30). The Cougars return home for a three-game series against USC (April 3-5), travel to Spokane for an April 7 contest against Gonzaga followed by a trip to Tucson, Ariz. for a series at Arizona (April 9-11).

"We look forward to the potential benefits of the early road stretch as we begin play in one of the best college baseball conferences in the country," Green added. "The second half of our schedule will see many more home contests for our fans and families and we are certainly excited for the challenges in store for us to return Cougar baseball back to a competitive program once again."

In mid-April, WSU opens another eight-game homestand with a three-game nonconference series against UC Irvine (April 17-19), followed by a two-game home set against Boise State (April 21-22), the first meeting between the two programs since 1980 and first in Pullman in the series' history. BSU restarted its baseball program last season and will play its first games in 2020.



The Cougars will close out the homestand against Utah (April 24-26). The month of May sees the Cougars head to Eugene, Ore. for a three-game series against the Ducks (May 1-3), return home to host Arizona State (May 8-10) and head to the Bay Area for a nonconference meeting with Santa Clara (May 13) and Pac-12 series against Stanford (May 15-17).



Washington State will close out the regular season at home against Oregon State (May 21-23).