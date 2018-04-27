Game Day in Seattle! We open the Boeing Apple Cup Series at Washington tonight at 7 p.m. on the @Pac12Network #GoCougs pic.twitter.com/D2dhwyf6qQ

What: Washington State (13-21, 5-10) at Washington (18-18, 9-6)

Where: Husky Ballpark (2,200), Seattle, WA

When: Fri 7 p.m., Sat. 7 p.m., Sun. 1 p.m.

TV/Radio: Pac-12 Network (Greg Heister, Kevin Stocker), Cougars IMG Sports Network (Matt Chazanow).

PITCHING MATCHUPS:

Fri. (Game 1) – LHP Isaac Mullins (WSU) vs. LHP Lucas Knowles (UW)

Sat. (Game 2) – LHP Scotty Sunitsch (WSU) vs. RHP Joe DeMers (UW)

Sun. (Game 3) – RHP Parker McFadden (WSU) vs. RHP Jordan Jones (UW)

After seeing their 3-game winning streak snapped Wednesday afternoon in a 4-3 loss at Seattle University, Washington State returns to Pac-12 play as the Cougars prepare for a weekend series with Apple Cup Series rival Washington at Husky Ballpark. All three games will be televised on the Pac-12 Network.

WSU has 14 players from the Seattle area, so this series marks a homecoming for them. The Cougars have won the last three series against UW, including talking two of three two years ago at Husky Ballpark. WSU comes into the series in 10th place in the Pac-12 with a 5-10 mark midway through conference play, one game ahead of Utah (4-11) and just one game out of seventh place.

Junior RHP Parker McFadden, the reigning Pac-12 Conference Pitcher of the Week after hurling 5.0 innings of last Sunday’s combined no-hitter against Santa Clara, is scheduled to make his first Pac-12 start of the season on Sunday. The Yelm (WA) native was a 21st-round draft pick of the Seattle Mariners in the 2015 MLB Draft.

McFadden makes his sixth appearance against a Pac-12 opponent this season. His first five appearances have come in relief and none lasted more than one inning. Overall, he is 1-0 with a 1.46 ERA in 12.1 innings this season. He has allowed just six hits with 17 strikeouts and 10 walks. Opponents are batting .150 against him.

Saturday, senior LHP Scotty Sunitsch makes his 81st career appearance for WSU, third most in school history. Three weeks ago at Oregon, he fired the first complete game nine-inning no-hitter by a Cougar pitcher in 42 years.

Offensively, the Cougars are led by outfielder Blake Clanton's .340 batting average while JJ Hancock adds a .300 batting average to go along with six doubles. Justin Harrer paces the club with eight homers (most by a Cougar since Taylor Ard hit 12 in 2012) and 19 RBI while Andres Alvarez leads the team with 13 doubles, tied for sixth in the Pac-12.

WSU-UW APPLE CUP SERIES HISTORY: Washington State leads the all-time series 242-193 against Washington and has claimed the last three series with UW including taking two of three last year in Pullman. Washington leads the all-time series 112-103 in Seattle, but the Cougars claimed the 2016 series after taking two of three.

NEXT FIVE GAMES

April 27 at Washington, 7 p.m. (Pac-12 Network)

April 28 at Washington, 7 p.m. (Pac-12 Network)

April 29 at Washington, 1 p.m. (Pac-12 Network)

May 4 OREGON STATE, 5 p.m.

May 5 OREGON STATE, 5 p.m.

(All Times Pacific)

PAC-12 SCHEDULE (April 26-29)

Washington State at Washington

California at Stanford (Thu-Sat)

Arizona at Utah

USC at Oregon

Arizona State at Oregon State

UCLA at Cal Poly

PAC-12 STANDINGS (As of April 27)

UCLA 14-4

Stanford 12-4

Oregon State 10-5

Washington 9-6

California 10-9

Arizona State 9-9

Arizona 6-9

Oregon 6-12

USC 6-12

Washington State 5-10

Utah 4-11