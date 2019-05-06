Washington State collected 14 hits in a 13-2 win over rival Washington in the series-finale of the Boeing Apple Cup Series at Bailey-Brayton Field Sunday afternoon.

The Cougars salvaged one win in the three-game series, improving to 2-18-1 in the Pac-12.

All nine Cougar starters recorded hits led by senior Andres Alvarez who recorded three hits and drove in three runs. Collin Montez and Garrett Gouldsmith each added two hits while Gouldsmith and Tyson Guerrero each homered.

WSU starter Brandon White worked into the fifth inning and allowed just one run on three hits and struck out three while senior reliever Davis Baillie earned the win with career-highs of 4.2 innings and six strikeouts.

In the third, UW used a leadoff solo homer for a 1-0 advantage. In the bottom of the inning, the Cougars used a leadoff homer of their own as Gouldsmith hit an opposite field solo homer to tie the game.

One batter later, Danny Sinatro beat out an infield single before Alvarez drove a pitch the other way down the right field line for an RBI-double and a 2-1 Cougar lead.

In the fourth, Collin Montez doubled to right-centerfield with two outs and Gouldsmith reached on an infield single to put runners on the corners before Montez scored on a Huskies balk for a 3-1 advantage.

In the fifth, UW put runners on first and second with one out and WSU went to the bullpen. Baillie entered the game and ended the threat with a fly out to left field and then corralled a comebacker and tagged out the hitter on the way to first base.

In the bottom of the fifth, the Cougars scored eight runs on five hits and two UW errors. In the inning, Alvarez had a pair of RBI-hits in the inning, Jared Thurber had a two-run double off the right field wall and senior Rob Teel had a pinch-hit RBI-single for an 11-1 advantage.

INSIDE THE BOX SCORE: Andres Alvarez doubled in the 3rd inning to extend his on-base streak to 8 games

NEXT UP: The Cougars head to Spokane for a Monday night matchup at Gonzaga. First pitch is set for 6 p.m. on SWX.