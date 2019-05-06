BSB: Cougs rout UW in series finale to salvage one game (Series recap)
Washington State collected 14 hits in a 13-2 win over rival Washington in the series-finale of the Boeing Apple Cup Series at Bailey-Brayton Field Sunday afternoon.
The Cougars salvaged one win in the three-game series, improving to 2-18-1 in the Pac-12.
All nine Cougar starters recorded hits led by senior Andres Alvarez who recorded three hits and drove in three runs. Collin Montez and Garrett Gouldsmith each added two hits while Gouldsmith and Tyson Guerrero each homered.
WSU starter Brandon White worked into the fifth inning and allowed just one run on three hits and struck out three while senior reliever Davis Baillie earned the win with career-highs of 4.2 innings and six strikeouts.
In the third, UW used a leadoff solo homer for a 1-0 advantage. In the bottom of the inning, the Cougars used a leadoff homer of their own as Gouldsmith hit an opposite field solo homer to tie the game.
One batter later, Danny Sinatro beat out an infield single before Alvarez drove a pitch the other way down the right field line for an RBI-double and a 2-1 Cougar lead.
In the fourth, Collin Montez doubled to right-centerfield with two outs and Gouldsmith reached on an infield single to put runners on the corners before Montez scored on a Huskies balk for a 3-1 advantage.
In the fifth, UW put runners on first and second with one out and WSU went to the bullpen. Baillie entered the game and ended the threat with a fly out to left field and then corralled a comebacker and tagged out the hitter on the way to first base.
In the bottom of the fifth, the Cougars scored eight runs on five hits and two UW errors. In the inning, Alvarez had a pair of RBI-hits in the inning, Jared Thurber had a two-run double off the right field wall and senior Rob Teel had a pinch-hit RBI-single for an 11-1 advantage.
INSIDE THE BOX SCORE: Andres Alvarez doubled in the 3rd inning to extend his on-base streak to 8 games
NEXT UP: The Cougars head to Spokane for a Monday night matchup at Gonzaga. First pitch is set for 6 p.m. on SWX.
Cougs Win!
GAME 2 RECAP: Washington State dropped a 10-2 decision to Washington Saturday afternoon. The Cougars received a three-hit game from Dillon Plew along with two-hit performances from Tyson Guerrero and Garrett Gouldsmith.
UW collected 18 hits and turned a pair double plays to end a couple Cougar rallies. In the first, UW used a leadoff double, a ground out and a wild pitch to take a 1-0 lead.
The Cougars answered with a run in the second inning as Tyson Guerrero pulled a leadoff double down the right field line and later scored on a Collin Montez sacrifice fly to center, evening things up at 1-1.
UW used five hits and balk call to push four runs across in the third for a 5-1 advantage. Washington added single runs in the fifth and sixth innings to build a 7-1 advantage. In the bottom of the sixth, Guerrero delivered an RBI-single back up the middle.
Final from Bailey-Brayton.
Plew - 3 hits
Guerrero - 2 hits, 2B, RBI, run
Gouldsmith - 2 hits, 2B
Series wraps up Sunday at 2:05 pm
GAME 1 RECAP: Washington State surrendered five runs in the fourth inning and dropped the series opener to Washington, 7-2, Friday evening. The Cougars received three hits and an RBI from freshman Tyson Guerrero along with two hits from freshman Kyle Manzardo, while sophomore Hayden Rosenkrantz worked 5.2 innings out of the bullpen and allowed two earned runs, scattered four hits and struck out three.
In the first, UW took advantage of a ball lost in the sun that would have resulted in the second out. The next batter doubled off the wall in right-centerfield to score a run and one batter later, UW made it 2-0 with a sacrifice fly to left.
In the second, WSU pushed two runs across on RBI-singles by Jack Smith and Tyson Guerrero to tie the game. In the fourth, UW broke the tie game with five runs, using five hits and a Cougar error to take a 7-2 lead. In the bottom of the inning, WSU loaded the bases with one out but after a call to the bullpen, Washington ended the threat with a 4-6-3 double play.
Final from Bailey-Brayton
UW breaks 2-2 tie with 5-run 4th to take series-opener
Guerrero - 3 hits, RBI
Manzardo - 2 hits, run
Rosenkrantz - 5.2 IP, 4 H, 3 K#GoCougs pic.twitter.com/PlraKZTA0Q