BSB: Cougs score 3 in 9th to stun Utah in series finale

Washington State rallied for three runs in the ninth inning and Jake Meyer hit a walkoff RBI-double for a 5-4 win over Utah in the series-finale at Bailey-Brayton Field Sunday afternoon.



Trailing 4-2 to start the bottom of the ninth, WSU (10-17, 2-10 Pac-12) scored runs on a balk and a pinch-hit RBI single from Jacob McKeon to tie the game before Meyer drove an 0-1 pitch into right-centerfield and pinch-runner Nate Swarts raced around from first to score the game winner.



Cougar starting pitcher McKabe Cottrell was impressive in his second home start, working into the seventh inning and received a no-decision after 6.2 innings with one earned run on six hits.



Utah dropped to 17-10 overall and 4-5 in conference play.



KEY MOMENTS OF THE GAME



In the first inning, Smith worked a one-out walk and one batter later, Russell bloops a single into right field to score Smith for a 1-0 lead. Utah answered with a two-out RBI-single to right field in the second inning.

In the third, WSU put runners on first and third with one out and Collin Montez scored Kolden with an RBI groundout to first base for a 2-1 lead.



Cottrell settled in and fired four scoreless frames and retired seven straight at one point. In the seventh, Utah put runners on first and second with one out to chase Cottrell. The Ute baserunners executed a double steal and the throw to third sailed high and into left field, allowing the tying run to trot home.



In the eighth, Utah used a walk and hit-by-pitch and an RBI-double down the right field line to take a 3-2 lead. Following a strikeout, Utah blooped an RBI-single over the drawn-in infield to push the lead to 4-2.



In the ninth, Keith Jones II drew a one-out walk and Justin Van De Brake beat out an infield single that saw both runners move up a base on a Utah throwing error. Jones II scored on a balk and Van De Brake moved up to third on the play. Following a Utah pitching change, pinch-hitter McKeon singled a 1-1 pitch the other way into right field to score Van De Brake as the tying run and Meyer followed with the game-winner.



NEXT UP The Cougars head to Spokane for a Tuesday night matchup at Gonzaga. First pitch is set for 6 p.m. on SWX.