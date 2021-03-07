WazzuWatch - BSB: Cougs score runs late for Game 2 win

Washington State evened things in the fifth inning and pulled away in the later innings for a 14-7 win over Seattle U at Bailey-Brayton Field Saturday afternoon. The Cougars improved to 9-1, matching its best start since 2010 and also clinched their third straight series to the open the season for the first time since 2008.

Washington State matched a season-high with 16 hits as five players recorded multiple-hit games led by three-hit performances from outfielder Justin Van De Brake and catcher Jake Meyer who each also drove in two.



Freshman infielder Gunner Gouldsmith provided a big boost off the bench, stepping in for the injured Kodie Kolden and collected a pair of hits, scored two runs and drove in a run.



Senior reliever Bryce Moyle earned the win with 2.2 scoreless innings of work, holding Seattle U hitless and struck out five. Seattle U dropped to 4-5 on the season.

First baseman Kyle Manzardo scored twice, drove in two runs, walked twice and collected two hits, to extend his hitting streak to 27 games, second-longest in WSU history, trailing only Shawn Stevenson’s program record of 28 set during the 1997-98 seasons.

The Cougars jumped out to an early lead in the first inning as Tristan Peterson was hit-by-a-pitch and Montez followed with a single through the right side. Peterson moved to third on the play but was able to race home after the Seattle U rightfielder threw wide of third base, allowing Peterson to score for a 1-0 advantage.

WSU struck again in the second as Kolden muscled a two-strike two-out pitch back up the middle to drive in two runs for a 3-0 lead. The Cougars nearly added four more runs as Peterson drove a 3-2 pitch to the warning track in right field that was caught, leaving the bases loaded to end the frame.

Seattle U pushed a pair of runs across in the third inning and took the lead with three runs in the fourth after a couple Cougar miscues led to a 5-3 lead for the Redhawks.

In the top of the fifth, Seattle U put a man on first with one out and the Cougars called on Moyle from the bullpen. The senior came up big for WSU, retiring the first two hitters he faced to end the frame and kept it a two-run game.

In the bottom of the inning, Manzardo walked and Van De Brake beat out an infield single to put runners on the corners for Meyer, who drove the first pitch he saw the other way for a two-out two-run double to right field, tying the game at five.



Moyle worked a scoreless sixth inning, recording a pair of strikeouts along the way and the Cougars received another big boost from its bench. Designated hitter Gianni Tomasi led off the inning with a walk and was bunted to second before Kolden left with an injury during his at-bat.



Gouldsmith came off the bench and facing a 0-2 count, worked a full count before beating out an infield single to put runners on the corners. Manzardo stepped in and pulled an 0-1 pitch into the right-centerfield gap for the go-ahead RBI-double. The Cougars added another run on a Collin Montez bases-loaded walk and Van De Brake muscled a single the other way just inside the first base bag and down the line for a two-run single and a 9-5 WSU lead.

The Cougars added two more runs in the seventh on a Manzardo RBI-single and an RBI-double to left center-field from Tristan Peterson before pushing three more runs on the board in the ninth.

INSIDE THE BOX SCORE: Collin Montez singled in the 1st to extend on-base streak to 10 games. . .Manzardo walked in the 2nd inning to extend his on-base streak to 36 games. . .Manzardo doubled in the 6th inning to extend his hitting streak to 27 games, 2nd longest in WSU history. . .Gouldsmith went 2-for-2 off the bench with 2 runs scored and an RBI.

NEXT UP: The 3-game series wraps up Sunday at 12:05 p.m.