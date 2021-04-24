 WazzuWatch - BSB: Cougs see lead slip away late in series opener at Cal
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-04-24 09:43:21 -0500') }} baseball Edit

BSB: Cougs see lead slip away late in series opener at Cal

Scott Hood • WazzuWatch
Publisher
Embed content not available
Manage privacy settings
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5IaWdobGlnaHRzIGZyb20gdGhlIHNlcmllcy1vcGVuZXIgYXQgQ2Fs PGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL0dvQ291Z3M/ c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNHb0NvdWdzPC9h PiB8IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vaGFzaHRhZy9Ub2dl dGhlckNvdWdzP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4j VG9nZXRoZXJDb3VnczwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL0tUMDEz VnB3ZHIiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9LVDAxM1Zwd2RyPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRh c2g7IFdhc2hpbmd0b24gU3RhdGUgQmFzZWJhbGwgKEB3c3Vjb3VnYXJic2Ip IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vd3N1Y291Z2FyYnNiL3N0 YXR1cy8xMzg1ODQzNjc5NDc5Mjc1NTIwP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0Znci PkFwcmlsIDI0LCAyMDIxPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3lu YyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5q cyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Washington State saw its one-run lead slip away in the eighth inning as California scored twice in the frame to take the series-opener 3-2 at Evans Diamond Friday evening.

The Cougars (17-15, 5-11 Pac-12) received multiple-hit games from Kyle Manzardo, Tristan Peterson and Jake Meyer as Manzardo drove in the go-ahead run in the eighth inning.

WSU saw starter Brandon White put together an impressive outing, working into the sixth inning and allowed just one unearned run on five hits and struck out six.

Cal (19-17, 6-7 Pac-12) rallied for two runs off the Cougar bullpen in the eighth to take the series-opener.

KEY MOMENTS OF THE GAME

Brandon White worked around a couple Cal threats in the early innings before the Cougar offense broke through. Peterson singled to centerfield and following a wild pitch, Van De Brake punched a two-strike pitch the other way into right field for a two-out RBI-single that saw Peterson avoid the tag at the plate for a 1-0 WSU lead.

Cal took advantage of a Cougar miscue in the bottom of the fifth as a failed pickoff attempt at third base went wide and down the left field line to allow the tying run to trot home. White ended the inning a couple pitches later with his sixth strikeout of the evening.

In the sixth, the Bears loaded the bases with one out and the Cougars went to the bullpen. Righthanded reliever Caden Kaelber saw third baseman Jack Smith make a diving backhand play, stepped on third base and fired to first for the final out and kept the game tied at one.

In the seventh, Cal put runners on second and third with two outs but WSU reliever Michael Newstrom ended the threat with a fly out to Jacob McKeon down the left field line.

In the eighth, the Cougars saw Meyer start the inning with single to third base and Kyle Russell followed with a bunt single. Two batters later, Manzardo lined the first pitch he saw in right-centerfield for the go-ahead RBI-single.

In the bottom of the inning, Cal got things going with runners on first and second and one out. The Cougars got a ground ball for a potential double play ball but the play could not be made at second and the WSU error loaded the bases. The next batter was hit by a pitch to bring in the tying the run in and the next batter hit a sacrifice fly to left field that scored the go-ahead run.

In the ninth, the Cougars put a runner on with one out but Cal ended the threat with a pair of strikeouts.

INSIDE THE BOX SCORE: Collin Montez started in CF for the 1st time this season, 3rd time in his career, 1st since 2019. . .Justin Van De Brake started in RF for the 1st time as Cougar. . .Jacob McKeon walked in the 4th inning to extend his on-base streak to 19 games. . .Van De Brake’s RBI-single in the 5th extended his hitting streak to 7 games. . .Michael Newstrom made his team-leading 21st appearance. . .Reliever Grant Taylor struck out the only batter he faced to end the 8th.

NEXT UP: The series continues Saturday at 4 p.m. on the Pac-12 Networks.

Embed content not available
Manage privacy settings
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5GaW5hbCBmcm9tIEJlcmtlbGV5PGJyPjxicj5DYWwgcmFsbGllcyBp biA4dGggdG8gdGFrZSB0aGUgc2VyaWVzLW9wZW5lci48YnI+PGJyPlNlcmll cyBjb250aW51ZXMgU2F0dXJkYXkgYXQgNCBwbSBvbiB0aGUgUGFjLTEyIE5l dHdvcmtzPGJyPjxicj7wn5O4QW5kcmV3IE1hZHNlbiAoQ2FsIEF0aGxldGlj cykgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvLzVmRkRKbVRadmciPnBpYy50d2l0 dGVyLmNvbS81ZkZESm1UWnZnPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IFdhc2hpbmd0b24g U3RhdGUgQmFzZWJhbGwgKEB3c3Vjb3VnYXJic2IpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBz Oi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vd3N1Y291Z2FyYnNiL3N0YXR1cy8xMzg1ODMzNjE1 NDU2NTcxMzkyP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkFwcmlsIDI0LCAyMDIx PC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8v cGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRm LTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=
Embed content not available
Manage privacy settings
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5Db3VncyBMYXRlIExlYWQgU2xpcHMgQXdheSBpbiBTZXJpZXMtT3Bl bmVyIGF0IENhbDxicj48YnI+UkVDQVAgfCA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3Qu Y28vOWIwZldZbHNUZSI+aHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvLzliMGZXWWxzVGU8L2E+PGEg aHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9CcmFuZG9uX3doaXRlMz9yZWZf c3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AQnJhbmRvbl93aGl0ZTM8L2E+IHwgNS4xIElQ LCA2IEssIDAgRVI8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0t5bGVU TWF6YXJkbz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AS3lsZVRNYXphcmRvPC9h PiB8IDIgSCwgUkJJPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS90cGV0 ZXJzb25fMjg/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QHRwZXRlcnNvbl8yODwv YT4gfCAyIEg8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3ZhbmRlYnJh a2VqMj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AdmFuZGVicmFrZWoyPC9hPiB8 IFJCSS1zaW5nbGU8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0pha2Vf TWV5ZXIzND9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5ASmFrZV9NZXllcjM0PC9h PiB8IDIgSCwgUjxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vaGFzaHRh Zy9Hb0NvdWdzP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4j R29Db3VnczwvYT4gfCA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hh c2h0YWcvVG9nZXRoZXJDb3Vncz9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10d3Ny YyU1RXRmdyI+I1RvZ2V0aGVyQ291Z3M8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8v dC5jby8xeWkwdllxQlFQIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vMXlpMHZZcUJRUDwv YT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBXYXNoaW5ndG9uIFN0YXRlIEJhc2ViYWxsIChAd3N1 Y291Z2FyYnNiKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dzdWNv dWdhcmJzYi9zdGF0dXMvMTM4NTg0OTQwMDczNjQyMzkzNj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3 c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5BcHJpbCAyNCwgMjAyMTwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+Cjxz Y3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29t L3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+ CjwvZGl2PgoK
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}