WazzuWatch - BSB: Cougs set to play four-game series at Dixie State

Coming into the new college baseball season, Washington State had question marks at second base and the third outfield spot.

After four games, those questions might have been answered.

Freshman second baseman Kyle Russell and sophomore outfielder Brady Hill are the first two players listed on WSU’s numerical roster. But they’re also 1-2 in something more important: batting average.

Both players hit a team-leading .417 (5-12) in the four-game series at UC Davis and played stellar defense to boot, cementing their spots in the lineup heading into this weekend’s four-game series at Dixie State in St. George, Utah.

Russell, making his college debut, demonstrated why he was named the state of Washington’s No. 1 high school prospect by Baseball America with a double, triple, four RBI, stolen base and a .462 on-base percentage against UC Davis. He started all four games at second base.

“Kyle is just a tremendous athlete and a great player,” WSU head coach Brian Greens said Tuesday before the team’s departure for southern Utah. “he came out and wasn’t scare. He played like the good player he is. He put the bat on the ball and played unbelievable defense. We gave him the start on opening day and he lighted it up.”

Hill started 12 of the 15 games he appeared in last season, batting .302 (13-43) with two RBI. He’s already matched that RBI number after just four games this season.

“Brady has a huge upside if we can get him to continue to develop into an offensive player,” Green said. “He has a chance to be pretty special down the road. He just has to continue to work and grind and learn the game a little bit better. He certainly had a nice weekend at UC Davis. Both Brady and Kyle put us in a spot where we couldn’t take them out of the lineup.”

Kyle Manzardo extended his hitting streak to 21 games dating back to the final game of the 2019 season, going 7-for-17 (.412) at UC Davis. He leads WSU in hits and total bases (11) going into the second weekend of the season.

“He hit one of the hardest balls I’ve ever seen with a line drive up the middle that was just blistered,” Green said. “He’s a heckuva hitter. He covers it all. With Tristan (Peterson) coming out and hitting .350 for the weekend behind Manzardo, that’s a formidable combination.”

RHP Zane Mills (6.1 IP, 5 H, 1 R, 3 K at UC Davis) and RHP Brandon White (5.0 IP, 2 H, 6 K) pitched well at UC Davis and remain the Cougars’ top two starting pitchers. However, they’ll pitch Friday and Saturday as sophomore LHP Ethan Ross will get the ball in the series opener in order to give the pair sufficient rest.

“Zane and Brandon were really sharp,” Green said. “Starting Ethan allows us to put a lefthander into the rotation and give the opponent a different look.”

Dixie State opens its first season at the Division I level playing the Western Athletic Conference (WAC) and did not play last weekend. The Trailblazers went 15-3 last season and finished ranked ninth in Division II. This weekend marks the first meeting between Washington State and Dixie State.

“We know we’re going to have good weather in St. George,” Green said. “They return some velocity (in the rotation) and some power in the middle of the order. They’re well coached. They’ve been very successful at the Division II level. I wouldn’t be surprised at all to see them have success in Year 1 in the WAC.”

Thursday’s forecast for the series opener is sunny skies and temperatures in the high 50’s.

