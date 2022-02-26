BSB: Cougs split DH with LIU; Series finale Saturday

Washington State split a doubleheader with LIU at the Peoria Sports Complex Friday.

The Cougars (4-3) dropped the opener 8-3 but bounced back with an 8-0 victory in game two, its second shutout win in the three games with LIU (3-4).

KEY MOMENTS OF THE GAME – GAME 1

In game one, Jacob McKeon and Bryce Matthews hit back-to-back home runs in the first inning of game one but LIU used a five-run sixth inning to break a 3-3 tie and received four shutout innings from its bullpen.

Van De Brake got the offense going in the first inning, hammering a two-out ground-rule double to left-centerfield. McKeon followed with a two-run home run just over the wall in left-centerfield and one pitch later, Matthews made it back-to-back homers with a solo shot over the right-centerfield wall for a 3-0 advantage.

Liss cruised through the first two innings, striking out three along the way before LIU got to him in the third inning. Following a pair of singles, LIU used an RBI-double to left field and a line drive single to right to plate two runs. Liss escaped further damage with an inning-ending 6-4-3 double play.

In the fifth, LIU used a pair of doubles to tie the game at three and later used six hits to score five runs off three relievers and take an 8-3 lead. In the seventh, WSU puts runners on first and second with one out and Hylan Hall lined a pitch back up the middle, but the LIU second baseman made a diving catch and threw to first for the double play.

INSIDE THE BOX SCORE – GAME 1: Van De Brake doubled in the 1st inning and has hit safely in all 6 reached in all 6 games of 2022. . .Bryce Matthews homered in the 1st inning and has reached base in all 6 games. . .McKeon and Jack Smith each collected two hits. . .Cooper Barnum worked two scoreless innings of relief. . .Keith Jones II had a pinch-hit double to RF in the 9th inning.

KEY MOMENTS OF THE GAME – GAME 2

In game two, Jack Smith tallied three hits and drove in two runs and WSU scored multiple runs in three straight innings to back starter McKabe Cottrell’s dominant seven shutout innings. Cottrell allowed just two hits and struck out eight while Hylan Hall and Will Cresswell each tallied two hits and two RBI.

The Cougars received back-to-back RBI-singles from Elijah Hainline and Hall in the second inning. In the third, Keith Jones II and Will Cresswell each drove in a run with an RBI groundout and run-scoring sacrifice fly to right, respectively, for a 4-0 lead.

In the fourth, Smith’s third hit of the game was a two-run double over the head of the leftfielder and one batter later, Cresswell delivered his first career hit with an RBI-single into centerfield for a 7-0 WSU lead.

Cottrell was dominant throughout the night, allowing one run to reach third in the opening frame but settled in an did not allow a runner to reach second the rest of the night. Cottrell struck out the final batter in the third inning and that started a streak of 10 consecutive hitters retired, fanning eight along the way.

Hall added another run in the seventh inning with an RBI-double down the left field line to score Cresswell all the way from first for an 8-0 advantage.

INSIDE THE BOX SCORE – GAME 2: Hylan Hall and Will Cresswell each had 2 hits, their first career multiple hit games. . .Dakota Hawkins made his 2022 debut, worked scoreless 8th and 9th innings with 4 K’s.

NEXT UP: The 4-game series wraps up with a single game Saturday at Noon PT.