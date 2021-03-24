WazzuWatch - BSB: Cougs split series at UNLV; Head to Arizona State next

Washington State dropped a 15-8 decision to UNLV at Wilson Stadium Wednesday afternoon after taking the first game of the series 10-5, Tuesday afternoon.

The Cougars, who are 13-5 for the first time since 2010, saw four players record multiple hits while first baseman Kyle Manzardo tallied two hits to extend his on-base streak to 42 games, tying Brady Everett’s WSU record set in 2005. UNLV improved to 8-4 after recording 16 hits and took advantage of 14 walks.

Washington State trailed 9-1 through three innings and eventually made a 9-8 game with a six-run fifth inning but the Rebels pulled away with two runs in the sixth and three more in the seventh.

WSU pitchers allowed 16 hits and walked 14 UNLV batters in a game that lasted more than 4 hours.



KEY MOMENTS OF THE GAME

The Cougars took a 1-0 lead in the second inning as Albrecht muscled a single back up the middle and beat the throw at first to allow Justin Van De Brake to score. UNLV answered in a big way in the bottom of the frame, pushing five runs across on just two hits but took advantage of three walks, a hit-by-pitch and a wild pitch.

UNLV was at it again in the third inning, adding four runs on four hits, a pair of walks and a Cougar error for a 9-1 advantage. WSU added a run in the fourth with a two-out RBI-single from Gunner Gouldsmith to make it 9-2.

It was WSU’s turn for a big inning, this time scoring seven runs in the fifth to make it a 9-8 game. The Cougars sent 11 men to plate and received a Collin Montez RBI-single, a Jacob McKeon bases loaded walk, a two-run single from Kodie Kolden and a two-run double from Manzardo.

The Cougars loaded the bases in the sixth but saw the threat ended with a groundout. UNLV pulled away with two runs in the sixth and three more in the seventh for a 14-8 advantage.

INSIDE THE BOX SCORE: Manzardo singled in the 1st inning to extend his on-base streak to 42 games, tying the longest in WSU history (42, Brady Everett – 2005). . .Tristan Peterson walked in the 5th to extend his on-base streak to 17 games. . .Jack Smith singled in the 5th inning to extend his on-base streak to 13 games. . .Catcher Louie Albrecht made his 1st career start, had RBI-infield single in 1st career at-bat.

NEXT UP: The Cougars head to Tempe of a weekend series at No. 16 Arizona State.