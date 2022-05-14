BSB: Cougs struggle again on offense, drop Game 2 to UCLA

Washington State dropped the second game of the series at No. 15 UCLA, 10-1, Saturday afternoon at Jackie Robinson Stadium in Los Angeles.

WSU (23-25, 9-17 Pac-12 Conference) received three hits from Jack Smith, who doubled twice and drove in a run while Kodie Kolden added a pair of hits. Smith recorded his team-leading 19th multiple-hit game, including his fifth 3-hit game.

UCLA improved to 32-18 overall and 16-10 in conference play after scoring 10 runs in the first three innings and collecting 14 hits.

KEY MOMENTS OF THE GAME

In the first inning, Smith doubled to left-centerfield with 1 out and later moved to third on a wild pitch but was stranded after a strikeout and groundout. For the second straight night, UCLA put up a big number in the opening frame with five runs on five hits including a three-run home run.

UCLA followed with four runs on four hits in the second inning and one more in the third for a 10-0 lead. The Cougars saw Smith pull an RBI-double down the left field line in the fifth inning.



INSIDE THE BOX SCORE: Jack Lee works 2 scoreless innings of relief with 1 strikeout. . .Will Sierra worked 2 scoreless innings of relief with 2 strikeouts. . .Drake Anderson delivered a pinch-hit single to right field in the 8th inning.

NEXT UP: The series wraps up Sunday at 12:05 p.m. PT on Pac-12 Los Angeles.