Washington State starter Hayden Rosenkrantz worked into the seventh inning but Saint Mary's pulled away with some late inning runs for a 9-1 win at Louis Guisto Field Sunday afternoon in the finale of a 4-game series. WSU lost all four games.



Rosenkrantz set career highs with five strikeouts and six-plus innings, allowed three earned runs and scattered six hits.



The day started by completing the second game of Saturday's doubleheader that was suspended due to darkness at the start of the eighth inning. Saint Mary's held off a Cougar rally in the ninth for a 6-3 victory in game three of the series.



GAME 3 COMPLETION: In the first inning, Plew and Sinatro were each hit by a pitch to start the game and Montez later pulled a pitch down the right field line for a two-run double. Saint Mary's answered with a run in the bottom of the first, added a pair of runs in the second inning before using three hits to score three runs in the fourth inning for a 6-2 advantage.



The Cougar bullpen received a big boost from freshman righthander Zane Mills, who struck out five while recording 3.1 scoreless innings of work. In the eighth, WSU saw Plew and Sinatro each single but both were stranded after the SMC bullpen enduced a pair of flyouts and a groundout.



In the ninth, the Cougars used a bloop-single from Rob Teel and three walks to bring home a run but the Gaels ended the threat with a strikeout and groundout to clinch the 6-3 win.

INSIDE THE GAME 3 BOX SCORE: Zane Mills made his collegiate debut in the 4th inning, worked 3.1 IP, 5 K, 2 H, 0 R. . .Dylan Steen made his WSU debut, started and worked into the 4th inning. . .Grant DeLappe made his WSU debut, entered the game as a pinch runner in the 9th inning



GAME 4 RECAP: In the third inning, Saint Mary's used three hits to push two runs across against Cougar starter Hayden Rosenkrantz. The sophomore righthander was solid in his first appearance of 2019, working a career-high six innings and struck out a career-high five while allowing just two earned runs.



The Cougars had their chances in the early innings but stranded a runner on second in the first and left a pair of runners on in the fourth inning. In the sixth, WSU put runners on second and third after a walk by Danny Sinatro and a double down the left field line by Andres Alvarez. Collin Montez continued his impressive weekend with a sacrifice fly to score Sinatro, cutting the SMC lead to 2-1.



Rosenkrantz settled in and cruised with three straight scoreless innings including a six-pitch sixth inning before being lifted after hitting a man to start the seventh. The Gaels hammered the WSU bullpen by pushing six runs across in the inning and added another in the eighth for a 9-1 advantage.



INSIDE THE GAME 4 BOX SCORE: Owen Leonard made his WSU debut, worked two-thirds of an inning in the 7th. . .Bryce Moyle ended the 8th by striking out the only batter he faced.

NEXT UP: The Cougars return to northern California next weekend for a four-game series at Santa Clara beginning Thursday.