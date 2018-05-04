Washington State dropped the series-opener to No. 3 Oregon State 17-3 in front of a season-high 1,484 fans at Bailey-Brayton Field Friday evening.



Washington State (14-24, 6-13 Pac-12) received two hits from James Rudkin, who recorded a two-run double in the second inning, while Robert Teel homered in the ninth. Oregon State improved to 34-7 overall and 13-6 in league play after recording 20 hits and received 11 strikeouts from starter Luke Heimlich.



In the second inning, both teams traded runs as OSU scored twice on an RBI-single and another run came across on a double play groundout. The Cougars answered with a two-out, two-run double from Rudkin down the left field line that landed just fair and off the glove of a diving Oregon State left fielder. Ryan Ramsower and JJ Hancock both scored on the play after recording singles earlier in the inning.



In the fifth, OSU pushed three runs across on wild pitch and two-run single for a 5-2 advantage. The Beavers added two more in the sixth on a two-run homer before putting the game away with seven runs on eight hits in the seventh inning.



In the ninth, Teel launched a solo shot to left for his second home run of the season.

COMING UP The series continues Saturday at 5 p.m.