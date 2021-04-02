WazzuWatch - BSB: Cougs trounced by Stanford in series opener

PULLMAN, Wash. (April 1, 2021) – Washington State dropped the series-opener to No. 24 Stanford 18-3 at Bailey-Brayton Field Thursday evening.

The Cougars (12-9, 1-6 Pac-12) received two hits from Jacob McKeon and a two-run home run from Collin Montez but the lineup was kept off balance from Stanford (15-4, 3-1 Pac-12) starter Brendan Beck who scattered seven hits and struck out seven in eight innings. The Stanford offense collected 22 hits.

KEY MOMENTS OF THE GAME

Stanford pushed two runs across in the second inning and added another in the third before the Cougars answered with a one-out double from Justin Van De Brake and Montez followed with line drive two-run shot to centerfield to make it a one-run game.

Stanford came back with a solo homer in the fourth and added a pair of two-strike two-out RBI-singles for a 7-2 advantage. The Cougars pushed a run across in the sixth but the Cardinal put the game out of reach with six runs in the seventh.

INSIDE THE BOX SCORE: Kyle Manzardo went 0-for-4 and saw his WSU record 43-game on-base streak snapped.

NEXT UP: The series continues Friday at 5:05 p.m. on the Pac-12 Networks.