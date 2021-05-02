WazzuWatch - BSB: Cougs turn tables, crush Ducks in Game 2 to even series

Washington State hit five home runs to back junior starting pitcher Zane Mills, who worked into the eighth inning of a 11-1 victory over No. 8 Oregon at Bailey-Brayton Field Saturday afternoon.

The Cougars (20-17, 8-12 Pac-12) evened the series with the Ducks (27-10, 11-6 Pac-12) after collecting 14 hits and posting a five-run second inning and four-run sixth. WSU recorded its first win over a Top-10 ranked team since beating No. 8 Arizona in 2017.

Preseason All-American first baseman Kyle Manzardo led the way with three hits and five RBI, hitting a grand slam in the five-run second inning and finished a single shy of hitting for the cycle.



Four Cougars collected hits as Kodie Kolden led off the game with a solo homer, Tristan Peterson homered, walked twice and was hit by a pitch while Jake Meyer and Kyle Russell also homered.

Mills, the reigning Pac-12 Pitcher of the Week after his complete game win at Cal last Saturday, earned his fifth win of the season after striking out six and allowed just four hits while the run charged to him was walked in by the Cougar bullpen.

KEY MOMENTS OF THE GAME

In the first inning, Kodie Kolden led off the game with a solo home run to right field before the Cougars put up a big number in the second inning. Justin Van De Brake singled up the middle, Meyer reached on an Oregon throwing error and Russell blooped a single into centerfield to load the bases.



Following a strikeout, Manzardo hammered a 1-1 pitch over the centerfield wall for his second grand slam of the season. Peterson followed with a solo homer to right field for a 6-0 Cougar lead.

In the fourth inning, Russell added to the WSU lead with a solo home run to right field for his first career homer. The seven runs were more than enough for Mills who retired 10 of the 11 batters he faced beginning in the fourth inning and worked around a leadoff walk in the sixth.

The Cougars put the game out of reach with a four-run sixth inning after Meyer led off the frame with a solo home run to right field, Manzardo tripled into Kolden back-to-back RBI base hits by Collin Montez and Jack Smith pushed the lead to 11-0. Oregon pushed a run across with a bases-loaded walk in the eighth inning.

INSIDE THE BOX SCORE: Kyle Manzardo extended his hitting streak to 8 games, matched a career high with 5 RBI. . .Manzardo recorded his 1st career triple. . .Kyle Russell hit his 1st career home run. . .Manzardo and Peterson hit WSU’s 1st back-to-back HR since Blake Clanton and Justin Harrer did so in 2018 against Utah

NEXT UP: The series wraps up Sunday at 12:05 p.m.