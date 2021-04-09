WazzuWatch - BSB: Cougs head to Salt Lake City for P12 series against Utah

Washington State heads to Salt Lake City for a weekend 3-game series at Utah beginning Friday at 5 p.m. PT.

WSU enters the weekend with a 14-10 overall record, 2-7 in Pac-12 Conference play after beating Utah Valley, 5-3, in Orem Wednesday night. WSU dropped a home series to No. 24 Stanford last weekend but ended the series with a dramatic 10-9 win in 10 innings on a bases-loaded walkoff hit-by-pitch.

The Cougars are led by preseason All-American junior first baseman Kyle Manzardo who owns a .363 batting average and is tied for second in the Pac-12 with eight home runs and third with 29 RBI.

Head coach Brian Green is in his second season at WSU and owns a 181-139 career record (7 years), including a 23-17 mark at WSU.

Utah enters the weekend with 7-15 overall record after beating Dixie State Tuesday, 3-6 in the Pac-12 Conference after dropping two of three at Oregon State last weekend.



WSU leads the all-time series with the Utes 24-15, but Utah has won the last two series including the last meeting in 2019 played in Salt Lake City. The Cougars are 9-8 all-time in Salt Lake City and are looking for their first win in the series since 2017.