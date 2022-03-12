BSB: Early errors cost Cougs in Game 2 loss to Oregon State

Washington State played No. 4 Oregon State to a one-run game until OSU pulled away late for a 5-1 win in front 1,468 fans at Bailey-Brayton Field Saturday afternoon.

The Cougars (7-7, 0-2 Pac-12) received a solo home run from Collin Montez and an impressive start from righthander Grant Taylor, who matched career-highs of six innings and seven strikeouts while allowing two earned runs on five hits and walked just one.

Oregon State (11-1, 2-0 Pac-12) took advantage of three WSU errors, built an early 2-0 lead in the first two innings and pulled away late with a run in the sixth and two more in the eighth. Beaver starter Jacob Kmatz allowed one run on five hits in five innings and struck out five.

KEY MOMENTS OF THE GAME

In the first, OSU took advantage for a couple WSU miscues as a slow chopper was misplayed on the infield with two outs to put runners on the corners. The next batter walked but the Cougars threw down to second with the runner on the move and the runner from third stole home for a 1-0 lead.



OSU added another run in the second after stealing second and moved to third on an errant throw down and scored on an RBI-single for 2-0 advantage.

In the bottom of the second, Montez put the Cougars on the board with a no-doubter over the trees beyond the centerfield fence, a solo homer 438-feet away to make it a one-run game.

Taylor settled in and worked scoreless third, fourth and fifth innings and tallied six strikeouts along the way. The Cougar offense put runners on base throughout the afternoon but couldn’t move them around. WSU put two runners on in the fifth, but OSU ended the threat with a foul out to the first baseman.

In the sixth, the Beavers pushed their lead to 3-1 with a two-out solo homer to right field and added an opposite-field two-run home run to left field for a 5-1 advantage in the eighth.

INSIDE THE BOX SCORE: Kyle Russell was hit by a pitch in the 1st to extend his on-base streak to 8 games. . .Kodie Kolden walked in the 3rd to extend his on-base streak to 22 games.



NEXT UP: The 3-game series with No. 4 Oregon State wraps up Sunday at 1:05 p.m.

