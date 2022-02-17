BSB: Experienced Cougs optimistic for breakthrough 2022 campaign

WHAT: Washington State at Hawaii

WHERE: Les Murakami Stadium, Honolulu, HI

WHEN: Friday, 8:35 p.m.; Saturday, 8:35 p.m.; Sunday, 3:05 p.m.; Monday, 8:35 p.m. (All Times Pacific)

Expectations for the Washington State baseball program in 2022 are the highest they have been in years due in large part to the fact WSU is one of the most experienced teams in the Pac-12.

WSU begins the new college baseball season Friday night at Hawaii in the opener of a four-game series.

The Cougars return seven starters from a lineup that finished the 2021 season second in the P12 in hitting (.302), third in scoring (7.2 runs per game) and first with 74 doubles during conference play.

"We're probably going to be the oldest team in the Pac-12," head coach Brian Greene said recently. "We have a lot of experience at the positions and more experience on the mound at key spots. We're excited about that and excited about the schedule. We have an old team and there's nothing better than having guys who have been through the wars."



The first Pac-12 series is March 11-13 against Oregon State in Pullman.



The long list of returners includes a trio of super seniors: INF Jack Smith, OF Justin Van De Brake and OF Collin Montez. Together, the threesome combined for a .294 batting average. Montez has started 133 of WSU's last 145 games, and 119 straight. Smith posted career highs in batting average, runs, hits, doubles, home runs and RBI last season.

After losing weekend starters Zane Mills and Brandon White early in the MLB Draft, junior Grant Taylor looks to have locked down the Friday night starter role as he's been designated to take the mound in the opener at Hawaii. JUCO transfers Cole McMillan and McKabe Cottrell will start Games 2 and 3 Saturday and Sunday, respectively.

"Grant Taylor has been outstanding in practice, just as he was throughout the fall," Green said. "He throws strikes. We've brought in a bunch of left-handed pitching. Last year we were right-handed dominant. That's typical of a program in transition. It created some problems matchup-wise for us. We've brought in six lefthanded pitchers."



Perhaps the most intriguing newcomer could be JUCO transfer Hylan Hall, a 6-foot-3, 200-pound OF with the skills to lead off and create excitement on the base paths. Hall began his college career at traditional power Miami (Fla.) before transferring to Wabash Community College in Illinois.



"Hylan Hall is going to be a fun player to watch," Green said. "He was a Top 30 transfer. He's very athletic and a different type of player in terms of range and going to get the ball from what we've seen in Pullman. He's upper half of the Pac-12 defensively with his ability to run balls down."



A key question for the Cougars' everyday lineup is who replaces All-American Kyle Manzardo at first base. He was drafted in the second round by the Tampa Bay Rays.



Green guided the Cougars to a 26-23 overall record last season, their first winning season since 2015. WSU recorded conference series wins over Utah, California, Oregon and Washington to post a 13-17 mark in Pac-12 play, the most conference wins since 2014.

Ask the players and they will tell you the goal for the 2022 season is simple: Earn a bid to the NCAA Tournament.

"The expectation is to make the postseason," Montez said. "That's the expectation at this point because we have the talent to do it."

Washington State signed its second-straight nationally-ranked recruiting class including the top-ranked junior college class in the country according to JBB. Green is 35-30 in two seasons at WSU. He signed a contract extension in September through the 2026 season.

"The program is now in a spot where there are expectations within the locker room to make a run and get to the postseason," Green said. "We haven't accomplished anything yet. We still need to improve. But we have created a buzz. There's ascension and momentum. Going into our third season, everything is getting better with our recruiting, our athletes, our facility and our academics."

