{{ timeAgo('2019-06-05 23:29:48 -0500') }} baseball

BSB: Four Cougs selected Wednesday on final day of MLB Draft

Scott Hood • WazzuWatch
Publisher

While Brian Green's introductory press conference stole the headlines in Pullman, four Washington State baseball players were taken in the 2019 MLB Draft:

LHP A.J. Block - 17th round, Detroit Tigers

SS Andres Alvarez - 22nd round, Pittsburgh Pirates

OF Danny Sinatro - 32nd round, Los Angeles Dodgers

INF Dillon Plew - 40th round, Houston Astros

