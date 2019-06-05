While Brian Green's introductory press conference stole the headlines in Pullman, four Washington State baseball players were taken in the 2019 MLB Draft:



LHP A.J. Block - 17th round, Detroit Tigers

SS Andres Alvarez - 22nd round, Pittsburgh Pirates

OF Danny Sinatro - 32nd round, Los Angeles Dodgers

INF Dillon Plew - 40th round, Houston Astros