BSB: Four Cougs selected Wednesday on final day of MLB Draft
While Brian Green's introductory press conference stole the headlines in Pullman, four Washington State baseball players were taken in the 2019 MLB Draft:
LHP A.J. Block - 17th round, Detroit Tigers
SS Andres Alvarez - 22nd round, Pittsburgh Pirates
OF Danny Sinatro - 32nd round, Los Angeles Dodgers
INF Dillon Plew - 40th round, Houston Astros
