Four Washington State baseball players - three pitchers and an outfielder - were selected in the 2018 MLB Draft earlier this week.

The first WSU product chosen was RHP Parker McFadden, selected in the 16th round by the Baltimore Orioles as the No. 11 pick in the round and No. 475 overall pick. He is the first Cougar drafted by the Orioles since lefthander Layne Bruner was taken in the 19th round of the 2016 draft.

The junior from Yelm, Wash. appeared in 53 games, mostly out of the bullpen in his three seasons with the Cougars, recording 94 strikeouts in 84 innings while recording three wins and a save. McFadden moved to the starting rotation midway through Pac-12 play in the 2018 season and excelled, recording 35 strikeouts and held opposing hitters to a .211 batting average in five conference starts.

McFadden recorded a pair of nine-strikeout starts at Washington and at No. 3 Stanford and picked up Pac-12 Pitcher of the Week honors after throwing five no-hit innings in a combined no-hitter against Santa Clara.

The second WSU player taken was LHP Scotty Sunitsch, who was selected in the 18th round by the Milwaukee Brewers as the No. 545 overall pick. Sunitsch is the first Cougar selected by the Brewers since shortstop Shea Vucinich (20th) and pitcher Seth Harvey (37th) were both drafted by the club in 2010.

Sunitsch, a 2018 All-Pac-12 honorable mention selection, led the Cougars in wins (6), strikeouts (74), innings pitched (84.1) and produced the second-lowest ERA (3.74). Sunitsch was named National Pitcher of the Week and Pac-12 Conference Pitcher of the Week in early April after throwing a no-hitter at Oregon. Sunitsch struck out nine in the 7-0 win to record the 25th no-hitter in school history and first solo nine-inning no-hitter since 1976.

The third WSU player taken was RHP Ryan Walker, who was selected in the 31st round by the San Francisco Giants as the 0No. 916 overall pick. Walker joins former Cougar third baseman Shane Matheny in the Giants organization.

This past season, Walker led WSU with 23 appearances and five saves while recording four wins, all out of the bullpen. The senior righthander from Arlington, Wash. also recorded 47 strikeouts in 46.1 innings. Walker finished his four-year Cougar career second in WSU history with 87 appearances, tied for the school record with 13 relief victories and tied for seventh in school history with 11 saves. Walker tallied 206 career strikeouts in 233 innings and recorded 16 career wins.

The final WSU player to hear his named called during the MLB Draft was OF Justin Harrer, taken in the 35th round by the Pirates as the No. 1044 overall choice. Harrer is the first Cougar selected by the Pirates since catcher Brandon Reddinger was taken in the 20th round of the 2004 draft.

Harrer led the Cougars with 11 home runs in 2018 and added six doubles, one triple and was second on the team with 30 RBI and a .469 slugging percentage. In his three seasons in Pullman, the Sisters, Ore. native appeared in 137 games, made 128 starts, recorded 26 doubles, two triples, 10 stolen bases and 17 home runs. Harrer earned All-Pac-12 honorable mention honors as a sophomore in 2017 after recording 17 doubles, five home runs and 32 RBI.

A pair of high school signees were also drafted; Brandon White (RHP) was selected in the 14th round by the Los Angeles Dodgers as the No. 434 overall pick and Kyler Bush (LHP) was selected in the 40th round by the Kansas City Royals as the No. 1202 overall pick.

WSU announced Friday that seven Cougar baseball players received Pac-12 All-Academic honors, including two first-team selections - pitcher A.J. Block and catcher Collin Maier. It's the first time WSU has had two first-team all-academic selections since Jason Monda and Collin Slaybaugh in 2014.

