Part 3 of a multi-part series previewing the 2020 Washington State baseball team

As far as the infield and outfield are concerned, finding worthy successors to Andres Alvarez (53 starts at SS in 2019; third in the Pac-12 with 131 defensive assists), Danny Sinatro (50 starts in CF; .351 batting average in Pac-12 play) and Dillon Plew (37 starts at 1B) have dominated new Washington State head coach Brian Green’s time and attention since he was hired last June.

Alvarez (22nd round by Pirates) and Sinatro (32nd round by Dodgers) were both taken in the 2019 MLB Draft last June.

Replacing Alvarez at shortstop will likely be sophomore Kodie Kolden from Post Falls, ID. Kolden started 39 games at third base as a freshman, batting .217 with four doubles and 20 RBI. Kolden could also see action at second base, Green said, as he’s spent practice time at both positions.

Sophomore Kyle Manzano is Plew’s likely replacement at first base after serving as WSU’s primary designated hitter (33 starts) in 2019, batting .272 with two homers and 31 RBI. The graduate of Lake City High School in Coeur d’Alene, ID also started 12 games at first base.

“Kyle’s growth has been awesome,” Green said. “He’s very coachable. He’s on the leadership council. He has probably made the greatest defensive improvement of any player on the roster. It’s been great to watch his development. It’s straight work ethic. He’s turned himself into a good defensive first baseman.”

Garrett Gouldsmith, who transferred from New Mexico prior to the 2019 season, aims to earn the starting second base job again after starting 51 of 54 games there last season. Gouldsmith, who squared off against Green when he was coaching at New Mexico State, batted .225 with six doubles, two homers and 17 RBI.

“We competed against Garrett when we were at New Mexico State, so we knew what he was about and what he could do when we got here,” Green said. “He’s a guy with some very good baseball savvy and baseball skill. He has a nice arm. He was one of the guys we were familiar with when we came here. He was a very competitive player at New Mexico and we went through some wars with them.”

Junior Jack Smith (Mercer Island, WA), WSU’s top hitter in the fall, takes over at third base after seeing limited action in 2019 (61 AB). Redshirt senior Grant DeLappe will compete for playing time at the hot corner.

“We’re excited by the fact we do have guys who have contributed,” Green said recently at a press conference previewing the new season. “We’re looking for them to make big strides on the field in terms of their performance. With the position players, there’s going to be a lot of opportunity early. Guys like Smith, Kolden, Manzardo and Goldsmith have experience from last season. Now we’re looking to improve their leadership skills.”



In the outfield, the quartet of freshman Brady Hill (Spokane, WA), junior Collin Montez (Marysville), JUCO transfer Justin Van De Brake (Tacoma CC) and promising freshman Nathan Swarts from Farmington, NM will likely share the bulk of the playing time with JUCO transfer Gianni Tomasi (Yavapai College in Arizona) competing for playing time once he fully recovers from a nagging hamstring injury.

“It’s wide open (in the outfield),” Green said. “Nate Swarts has the highest ceiling of any player on the roster. He’s a tremendous athlete with a solid work ethic. His concentration skills are really good. Brady Hill is a tremendous athlete. He’s a legitimate Pac-12 athlete. We’re fortunate to have him. We’re really excited about his physical talents. He’s a tireless worker. Montez has experience from last season and he has a tremendous upside. We’re changing his rhythm at the plate, but if we can get him right, he’s an exciting player to watch.”

Van De Brake, a native of Yakima, posted impressive offensive numbers at TCC last season: .398 BA, 8 HR, 22 doubles, 9 stolen bases, 53 runs scored and 60 RBI. He had a 25-game hitting streak during one stretch of the season. As a freshman at TCC in 2018, Van Der Brake hit .369 with 10 doubles, 12 SB, 4 HR and 30 RBI.

“We’re really excited about Justin,” Green said. “He has changed his rhythm at the plate, changed his stride, changed what he is doing with his hands. And he’s done it all on his own. He has been on a great pace so far in the spring. We’re fortunate he stayed the course and decided to come here. We had to re-recruit him when we got here.”

