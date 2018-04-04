Washington State's Robert Teel hit a go-ahead home run in the eighth inning for a 4-3 win over Gonzaga at Bailey-Brayton Field Tuesday night.



Teel led off the WSU eighth inning with his first career homer, an opposite-field solo shot to right field and senior Ryan Walker closed it out with a perfect ninth inning for his third save.



The Cougars (8-15) used eight pitchers and received two-hit games from Justin Harrer and Ryan Ramsower. Harrer hit his team-leading fifth home run, a two-run shot in the first, and senior reliever Collin Maier picked up his first WSU win after getting the final out in the eighth inning.



Gonzaga dropped to 13-14 overall. The Cougars jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first inning after Alvarez led off the WSU first with a walk, stole second and moved to third on an error before Harrer launched a two-run homer to left field.



Gonzaga scored a run in the second inning after two hits, a walk and a sacrifice fly. The Bulldogs tied things up with a walk, a single and a balk that brought a run home. In the seventh, Gonzaga took a 3-2 lead with a two-out opposite field home run.



In the bottom of the seventh, Dillon Plew led off the inning with an opposite-field single to left field and Justin Harrer reached on a fielder's choice error by the Gonzaga third baseman. Ramsower bunted both runners up a base and Blake Clanton was intentionally walked to load the bases with one out.

WSU called upon freshman pinch-hitter Collin Montez who delivered a sacrifice fly to right field to score Plew, tying the game at 3-3. In the eighth inning, Gonzaga loaded the bases with two outs in the eighth but Maier ended the threat by getting a flyout to Harrer in left who made a nice catch on the run.



Teel led off the Cougars half of the eighth by driving an 0-2 pitch the other way for the go-ahead homer. Walker took over in the ninth and retired the side, ending the game with a strikeout.



INSIDE THE BOX SCORE: Cougar Director of Athletics Pat Chun threw out the first pitch prior to the game. . .All 8 WSU wins in 2018 have been by one run. . .JJ Hancock walked in the second inning and has reached base in 10 straight games. . .Hancock saw his 6-game hitting streak snapped. . .Freshman Bryce Moyle made his first career start, went 2 IP, 1 R, 3 H, 1 K. . .Freshman Hayden Rosenkrantz worked 2 IP of relief, 0 R, 1 H, 2 K. . .Mason De La Cruz singled to left centerfield in the third, recording his first career Bailey-Bailey-Field hit



NEXT UP The Cougars head to Eugene for a Pac-12 Conference weekend series at Oregon.