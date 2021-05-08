WazzuWatch - BSB: Late inning outburst lifts Cougs past UCLA in series opener

Washington State scored three runs in the eighth inning to post a 5-2 victory over No. 16 UCLA in the series-opener at Bailey-Brayton Field Friday evening.

The Cougars (23-17, 10-12 Pac-12) saw Tristan Peterson homer of the fourth straight game as his two-run blast tied the game in the sixth inning before a three-run eighth gave WSU the win.



The Cougars took the lead on a bases-loaded wild pitch before Collin Montez singled home two runs later in the at-bat.

Cougar starter Brandon White worked into the seventh inning and allowed just two runs and struck out three. Reliever Michael Newstrom worked 1.1 scoreless innings before Connor Barison closed things out by striking out four the five batters he faced to earn the win.

UCLA dropped to 25-15 overall and 12-10 in conference play.

KEY MOMENTS OF THE GAME

Both starting pitchers were in command, trading zeroes until UCLA struck first in the fifth inning. The Bruins put a runner on after an infield single and the following batter hit a two-run home run to right-centerfield for a 2-0 UCLA lead.

The Cougars answered an inning later as Kyle Manzardo pulled a two-out pitch into right field for a single and Peterson followed with a long two-run homer to left field to tie the game.

White gave way to the Cougar bullpen with one out and a runner on second in the seventh inning and the scored tied at two. Newstrom ended the threat with a strikeout and a fly out to centerfield.

In the eighth, Newstrom allowed a two-out walk and gave way to Barison who ended the threat with a strikeout. The Cougars saw Jacob McKeon work a leadoff walk and Gunner Gouldsmith bunted him up to second base.



Following a strikeout, Manzardo was intentionally walked and Peterson drew a walk to load the bases before a wild pitch brought home the go-ahead run. Later in the at-bat, Montez pulled a 3-2 pitch into right field for a two-run single for a 5-2 lead.

In the ninth, Barison got the first batter swinging, got the next one looking and next batter reached on error before Barison ended the game with a called strike three.

INSIDE THE BOX SCORE: Kyle Manzardo singled in the 6th to extend his on-base streak to 19 games and hitting streak to 11.

NEXT UP: The series continues with Game 2 Saturday at 2:05 p.m. PT.

