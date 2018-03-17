Cougs see an 8th-inning lead slip away. WSU brings tying run to the plate in the 9th but fall 8-5 at No. 14 UCLA. Series wraps up Sunday at 1 p.m. #GoCougs pic.twitter.com/5kQMGm0zQa

Washington State saw an eighth-inning lead slip away in an 8-5 defeat to No. 14 UCLA at Jackie Robinson Field Saturday afternoon.



The Cougars held a 5-4 lead in the bottom of the eighth inning but UCLA scored four times in the frame and held off WSU's ninth-inning rally for the second straight day.



Washington State (4-11, 0-2 Pac-12) received three hits from third baseman Dillon Plew and home runs from Justin Harrer and Blake Clanton. UCLA improved to 12-4 overall and 2-0 in conference play despite allowing 12 Cougar hits and committing two errors.



In the second inning, UCLA took a 1-0 lead with a sacrifice fly to left field. On the play, the leftfielder Justin Harrer fired to second in time to get the Bruin baserunner who was trying to tag up from first base.



The Cougars answered in the third inning, using five hits to score five runs. Jack Smith and Cal Waterman started the inning with singles to left field and were bunted up a base by Mason De La Cruz. Andres Alvarez scored Smith with a sacrifice fly down the right field line that UCLA made a nice catch in foul territory for the second out.



Harrer stepped in and hammered the first pitch he saw over the batter's eye in centerfield, his second straight day with a home run. Clanton followed by pulling a homer high over the right field wall for his third homer of the season and a 5-1 Cougar lead.



UCLA came right back with a two-run homer in their half of the third to cut the Cougar lead to 5-3 and added another run in fifth for make a it a one-run game, 5-4.



Cougar freshman reliever Hayden Rosenkrantz worked a pair of scoreless innings in the fifth and sixth innings before giving way to senior Ryan Walker who started the seventh. Walker ended the seventh with a double play but ran into trouble in the eighth.



UCLA opened the inning with a base hit to left center and a walk. The next batter pulled a pitch down the third base line, just past a diving third baseman Dillon Plew for an RBI-double that tied the game 5-5. The next batter was hit by a pitch to load the bases and UCLA took the lead with an RBI-single to centerfield for a 6-5 lead and followed with a two-run single that was poked just past the diving first baseman James Rudkin for an 8-5 advantage.



In the ninth, Waterman started the inning by reaching on an error and pinch-hitter Collin Montez chopped a single over the first baseman to set runners up on first and second. Alvarez stepped in and lined a pitch deep to left field that the Bruin leftfielder made a leaping catch just in front of the wall to rob Alvarez of extra bases. Plew then lined out to the first baseman who stepped on first for the game-ending double play.



INSIDE THE BOX SCORE: Washington State hit back-to-back home runs for the first time since Hancock and Harrer did so at Long Beach State last season. . .Jack Smith recorded 2 hits and has now hit safely in 11 of his last 12 games. . .Justin Harrer has now hit four home runs in his three seasons against UCLA, two this series. . .Blake Clanton hit his team-leading 3rd home run of the season. . .Mason De La Cruz singled off the pitcher in the 4th inning for his first career hit. . .Starter Scotty Sunitsch went 4 IP, 4 H, 4 ER, 5 BB, 3 K in his 75th career appearance, tying him for 4th-most in WSU history. . .Dillion Plew recorded three hits, his second 3-hit game of the season.

NEXT UP: The series with No. 14 UCLA wraps up Sunday at 1 p.m.